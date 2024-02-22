Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ant & Dec are back on ITV this weekend with the 20th season of their award-winning series, Saturday Night Takeaway. Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly who are also known for hosting I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Britain's Got Talent and Limitless, have been teasing viewers with news about the upcoming series on social media telling them there is "loads to pack in".

Fans have been left questioning if this will be the last ever series of Saturday Night Takeaway after Ant & Dec made a statement last year hinting they needed a "little bit of a breather". Here's everything you need to know about whether this really is the last ever series and how you can get your hands on a pair of tickets.

When can I watch Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway?

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back on our screens this Saturday (February 24), on ITV1 and ITVX from 7pm.

Is this the last series of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway?

This is the final series of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. The presenting duo announced last year that the upcoming series would be their last.

In a statement they said: "We've also decided that our 20th series next year will be our last one for a little while. The show takes up such a lot of our year, we just feel we need a little bit of a breather and that the show is going to take a little bit of a rest."

This is not the first time Ant & Dec have taken some time off air. The series began in 2002 and originally finished in 2009, before returning to our screens on ITV1 four years later in 2013. So despite this possibly being the final season, there is still hope that the presenters could reprise their roles in a few years time.

How to get tickets for Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Tickets to be in the audience for Ant & Dec's Saturday Night takeaway are available for free from The Applause Store, with new show dates released on a weekly basis. Saturday Night Takeaway tickets are going fast, with both shows on Saturday, February 24 and March 2, already fully booked. There is some limited availability left for the show on March 9.

There are also still opportunities to take part in the series. If you would like to nominate yourself or someone you know you can submit an application to feature on Saturday Night Takeaway here; the closing date is Friday, April 12, 2024.