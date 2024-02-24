Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ant and Dec are back on our screens this week with season 20 of Saturday Night Takeaway, but just how much are these prolific presenters worth - and are they both equally as rich.

It’s no surprise that the pair are multi-millionaires, but the huge fortune both presenters have made through their work on TV and property investments is impressive and staggering.

Although Ant took a huge financial hit in 2020, the pair remain some of the richest TV personalities in the UK, and there fortune will only continue to grow the more they appear on our screens.

Ant and Dec's huge net worth revealed

What is Declan Donnelly’s net worth

Dec is reportedly worth around £62 million, much of which comes from a rumoured 2022 £40 million three year deal (joint with presenting partner Ant) with ITV. He has worked alongside Ant with ITV for two decades, with the duo’s biggest roles being as hosts of flagship entertainment shows I’m A Celebrity, and Saturday Night Takeaway.

Some of his wealth also comes from his property investments - he owns a £7 million mansion in Chiswick, and last year bought the property next door which was reportedly an ‘eyesore’ for a cool £2.25 million, with plans to renovate it.

The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh has an estimated £18.6 million net worth, making him the UK’s richest solo presenter, but if Dec were to go it alone, he would still be worth more than three times as much.

Presenter duo Ant and Dec are worth an estimated £100 million combined

What is Ant McPartlin’s net worth?

Various estimates have placed Ant’s net worth at around the same as Dec’s or just under at £60 million. And whilst this probably was accurate for most of their career, Ant went through a costly divorce with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong in the wake of his addiction struggle in 2020 that more than halved his fortune.

It was reported at the time that Ant agreed to give Armstrong a whopping £31 million, over three fifths of his then £50 million estimated net worth. Ant has undoubtedly bounced back, returning to TV full time after missing primetime spots in the fallout of his 2019 drink drive crash, and his 2022 ITV deal will have helped rebuild his fortune.

However, it’s unlikely that Ant has caught back up with Dec’s level of wealth - he is likely worth around £40 million, over a third less than what Dec is worth, but what’s £22 million between friends?

Do Ant and Dec still live next door to each other?

Ant and Dec famously lived three doors away from each other in Chiswick, and whilst Dec still lives there, Ant moved to a £5 million property in South West London during his divorce.

