Staffline Recruitment Limited, Nottingham, NG2, failed to pay £5,125,270.93 to 36,767 workers.

Rank Group Gaming Division Limited, Maidenhead, SL6, failed to pay £962,504.92 to 5,629 workers.

Estee Lauder Cosmetics Limited, Westminster, W1T, failed to pay £894,980.43 to 5,933 workers.

Pilgrim’s Pride Ltd (Previously Tulip Limited), Warwick, CV34, failed to pay £597,299.65 to 2,698 workers.

Mitchells & Butlers PLC, Birmingham, B3, failed to pay £565,094.87 to 16,187 workers.

Kane Foods Limited, Evesham, WR11, failed to pay £562,614.36 to 1,109 workers.

Tuffnells Parcels Express Limited (In Administration - 12/06/23), Sheffield, S9, failed to pay £340,784.57 to 576 workers.

Easyjet Airline Company Limited, Luton, LU2, failed to pay £338,876.46 to 3,898 workers.

G.R. & M.M. Blackledge Plc, Leyland, PR7, failed to pay £324,742.87 to 1,541 workers.

Elis UK Limited (Previously Berendsen UK Limited), Basingstoke, RG24, failed to pay £257,265.44 to 1,801 workers.

Greggs Plc, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE12, failed to pay £219,129.07 to 4,793 workers.

Vur Village Trading No 1 Limited, Warrington, WA1, failed to pay £199,514.86 to 2,292 workers.

Moss Bros Group PLC, Clapham Junction, SW11, failed to pay £188,199.04 to 1,303 workers.

Dignity Funerals Limited, Sutton Coldfield, B73, failed to pay £162,973.57 to 156 workers.

2 Sisters Food Group Limited, Wakefield, WF2, failed to pay £130,887.72 to 395 workers.

2 Sisters Poultry Limited, Blairgowrie, PH13, failed to pay £126,714.50 to 335 workers.

Randstad Solutions Limited, Luton, LU1, failed to pay £123,505.76 to 5,348 workers.

Currys Group Limited, Westminster, W3, failed to pay £122,801.34 to 4,109 workers.

S.A. Brain & Company, Limited, Cardiff, CF10, failed to pay £120,049.96 to 1,822 workers.

Roadchef Limited, Norton Canes, Cannock, WS11, failed to pay £119,272.10 to 1,334 workers.

Stonegate Pub Company Limited, Solihull, B90, failed to pay £101,044.67 to 3,650 workers.

Abacus Employment Services Limited, Andover, SP10, failed to pay £94,668.40 to 978 workers.

NHS Highland, Inverness, IV2, failed to pay £88,756.52 to 23 workers.

A.F. Blakemore and Son Limited, Willenhall, WV13, failed to pay £84,120.20 to 4,600 workers.

Menzies Distributions Limited, Twelvetrees Crescent, E3, failed to pay £81,096.24 to 646 workers.

HC Facility Management In Administration (In Administration - 01/04/2021), London, E14, failed to pay £76,880.90 to 2,848 workers.

Winkontent Limited, Westminster, W1U, failed to pay £76,501.85 to 57 workers.

C-Retail Limited, Cheltenham, GL51, failed to pay £75,260.49 to 982 workers.

Laser Tradeco Limited, London, W1G, failed to pay £68,150.80 to 399 workers.

Merkur Slots UK Limited, Milton Keynes, MK5, failed to pay £66,811.73 to 2,008 workers.

Stadium Traffic Management Limited, Coventry, CV2, failed to pay £61,895.90 to 1,251 workers.

Natl. Amusements (UK) Limited, Lenton, NG7, failed to pay £61,328.08 to 1,046 workers.

Mine and Yours Ltd (In Liquidation - 28/11/22), Leicester, LE4, failed to pay £60,665.46 to 24 workers.

Wm Morrison Produce Limited, Bradford, BD3, failed to pay £59,130.85 to 331 workers.

Barchester Healthcare Limited, Islington, EC2A, failed to pay £58,694.17 to 674 workers.

Game Retail Limited, Basingstoke, RG21, failed to pay £58,475.54 to 4,979 workers.

River Island Clothing Co. Limited, West Gate, W5, failed to pay £57,841.14 to 1,007 workers.

Newcross Healthcare Solutions Limited, Totnes, TQ9, failed to pay £55,245.22 to 2,267 workers.

Sky Subscribers Services Limited, Isleworth, TW7, failed to pay £55,067.96 to 757 workers.

Cranswick Country Foods Plc, Hessle, HU13, failed to pay £54,854.79 to 380 workers.

Delaware North Companies (UK) Limited, Uxbridge, UB8, failed to pay £54,257.01 to 374 workers.

Independent Vetcare Limited, Bristol, BS31, failed to pay £53,553.62 to 171 workers.

W.D. Meats, Coleraine, BT52, failed to pay £49,453.12 to 544 workers.

Arrow Recycling Limited, Birmingham, B66, failed to pay £48,632.99 to 8 workers.

Future Cleaning Services Limited (In Liquidation - 31/03/23), York, YO26, failed to pay £48,378.18 to 4,001 workers.

Dobbies Garden Centres Limited, Lasswade, EH18, failed to pay £48,219.50 to 1,044 workers.

Frozen Value Limited, Barnsley, S75, failed to pay £47,555.62 to 1,041 workers.

Fieldrose Limited, Sheffield, S9, failed to pay £47,294.50 to 180 workers.

Gillespie Leisure Limited, Kirkcudbright, DG6, failed to pay £44,211.18 to 11 workers.

Merlin Entertainments Limited, Poole, BH15, failed to pay £43,499.02 to 1,100 workers.

Response (Building Rewarding Relationships) Limited, Glasgow, G4, failed to pay £42,027.07 to 1,947 workers.

BOU Realisations 2020 Limited (Previously Bounty (UK) Limited) (Dissolved - 04/02/22), Welwyn Garden city, AL7, failed to pay £41,849.59 to 144 workers.

Blue Diamond UK Limited, Eastleigh, SO50, failed to pay £41,018.14 to 732 workers.

Living For Life (Cumbria) Limited, Workington, CA14, failed to pay £39,972.52 to 36 workers.

Done Brothers (Cash Betting) Limited, Warrington, WA3, failed to pay £39,254.54 to 2,154 workers.

HICP Limited, City of London, EC3A, failed to pay £38,532.59 to 258 workers.

Dine Contract Catering Limited, Warrington, WA3, failed to pay £34,189.07 to 315 workers.

B & Q PLC, Eastleigh, SO53, failed to pay £33,887.41 to 77 workers.

JFG Telemetry Limited (Dissolved - 26/12/23), Pyecombe, BN45, failed to pay £33,868.96 to 1 worker.

Slumbay Limited (Previously Eville & Jones (UK) Limited) (In liquidation - 29/12/23), Leeds, LS15, failed to pay £33,151.78 to 65 workers.

Cranswick Convenience Foods Limited, Barnsley, S73, failed to pay £32,841.25 to 593 workers.

Bedford Battery Company Limited, Bedford, MK40, failed to pay £32,373.48 to 45 workers.

Sequence (UK) Limited, Leighton Buzzard, LU7, failed to pay £31,269.03 to 139 workers.

Marlow Navigation Company Ltd, failed to pay £31,041.59 to 9 workers.

Kast Retail Ltd (In Liquidation - 30/05/22), Glasgow, G3, failed to pay £30,748.28 to 420 workers.

Cotswold Inns and Hotels Limited (Under new ownership), Hounslow, W4, failed to pay £30,386.63 to 262 workers.

Mrs Algie Morant, Lymington, SO41, failed to pay £29,640.68 to 2 workers.

DHL Services Limited, Milton Keynes, MK9, failed to pay £28,304.60 to 764 workers.

Kepak Group Limited, Aberdeen, AB12, failed to pay £27,879.92 to 294 workers.

Thai Leisure Group Limited, York, YO31, failed to pay £27,806.19 to 349 workers.

Australasia Limited, Knutsford, WA16, failed to pay £26,661.69 to 441 workers.

Dancebuy Limited, Coventry, CV2, failed to pay £26,383.33 to 9 workers.

Mulcroft Limited, Sheffield, S9, failed to pay £24,401.52 to 624 workers.

Knoxlink Limited, Belfast, BT1, failed to pay £22,855.38 to 164 workers.

Miss Angela Bean & Mr Brendan Bean, Broadstairs, CT10, failed to pay £22,530.12 to 1 worker.

Queenscourt Limited, Sheffield, S9, failed to pay £21,555.09 to 515 workers.

Mrs Emily Lochore, Kings Lynn, PE31, failed to pay £18,310.61 to 8 workers.

Northgate Fast Food Limited, Sheffield, S9, failed to pay £18,083.84 to 485 workers.

Team Recruitment (Poole) Limited, Poole, BH15, failed to pay £17,670.79 to 1,001 workers.

The Deltic Group Limited (In Administration - 17/12/20), Portsmouth, PO1, failed to pay £17,571.84 to 409 workers.

A.B.M.Catering Limited, Warwick, CV34, failed to pay £17,195.83 to 270 workers.

Wickes Building Supplies Limited, Watford, WD24, failed to pay £17,186.64 to 1,870 workers.

Videobeat Networks Ltd (Dissolved - 01/03/22), London, NW1, failed to pay £17,091.99 to 10 workers.

Connells Residential, Leighton Buzzard, LU7, failed to pay £17,086.83 to 23 workers.

GI Group Recruitment Ltd, Chesterfield, S41, failed to pay £17,055.00 to 2,110 workers.

Bardolph Trading Ltd (Dissolved - 20/06/23), Leicester, LE4, failed to pay £16,871.09 to 15 workers.

Hamleys of London Limited, Soho, W1F, failed to pay £16,509.72 to 320 workers.

Solway Foods Limited, Worksop, S80, failed to pay £16,429.09 to 513 workers.

Dnata Catering UK Limited, Manchester Airport, M90, failed to pay £15,711.72 to 689 workers.

Spring Studios Limited, Kentish Town, NW5, failed to pay £15,677.29 to 74 workers.

J.Barbour & Sons,Limited, South Shields , NE34, failed to pay £15,616.37 to 94 workers.

Signet Group Limited, Borehamwood, WD6, failed to pay £15,520.97 to 1,393 workers.

McCarthy MOT Centre Limited, Newbury, RG14, failed to pay £15,317.52 to 5 workers.

EC4 Hotel Limited, Charring Cross, WC2N, failed to pay £15,174.31 to 104 workers.

HR Essentials Limited, Chesterfield, S41, failed to pay £14,489.05 to 930 workers.

Amber Foods Limited, Wakefield, WF2, failed to pay £14,457.06 to 180 workers.

Angard Staffing Solutions Limited, Westminster, EC4Y, failed to pay £13,628.51 to 319 workers.

David Jenkins Limited, Llanelli, SA14, failed to pay £13,245.80 to 94 workers.

Atalian Servest Limited, Bury St Edmonds, IP28, failed to pay £13,095.25 to 71 workers.

Graham Barker Roofing Services Limited, St Austell, PL26, failed to pay £12,804.45 to 13 workers.

Coletta and Tyson Limited, Beverley, HU17, failed to pay £12,752.54 to 186 workers.

Petra Developments 1999 Ltd (Previously Crawfordsburn Inn 1999 Ltd), Bangor, BT19, failed to pay £12,358.80 to 146 workers.

Clear Pharmacy, Belfast, BT3, failed to pay £12,188.34 to 108 workers.

Murfitts Industries Limited, Brandon, IP27, failed to pay £12,151.09 to 11 workers.

Dementia Care & Support at Home Limited, Swinton, M27, failed to pay £12,037.40 to 40 workers.

Tuffnells Parcels Express Limited (In Administration - 12/06/23), Sheffield, S9, failed to pay £11,981.86 to 92 workers.

Punjab Naans Limited, Southall, UB2, failed to pay £11,810.58 to 1 worker.

York Cocoa House Ltd (In Administration - 15/11/23), York, YO1, failed to pay £11,776.62 to 7 workers.

Snow Car Wash Group Ltd (In Liquidation - 13/05/22), Chichester, PO19, failed to pay £11,505.00 to 4 workers.

Middlesbrough Council, Middlesbrough, TS1, failed to pay £11,430.28 to 4 workers.

Open Cosmos Ltd, Harwell, OX11, failed to pay £11,307.25 to 7 workers.

Mr Thomas Powys Rowland, Cirencester, GL7, failed to pay £11,232.69 to 8 workers.

Jan De Vries Health Care Limited, Troon, KA10, failed to pay £11,137.93 to 1 worker.

Bendalls Leisure Limited, Totnes, TQ9, failed to pay £10,922.45 to 427 workers.

LPB Realisations 2020 Limited (Previously Le Bistrot Pierre Limited) (Dissolved - 20/10/22), Nottingham, NG1, failed to pay £10,881.90 to 1,323 workers.

Rugby AM Limited (Dissolved - 25/01/22), Leeds, LS28, failed to pay £10,554.87 to 4 workers.

Leisure Employment Services Limited, Hemel Hempstead, HP2, failed to pay £10,516.86 to 64 workers.

Search Consultancy Limited, Glasgow, G2, failed to pay £10,406.86 to 401 workers.

European Metal Recycling Limited, Warrington, WA5, failed to pay £10,284.80 to 1 worker.

Costley & Costley Hoteliers Limited, Ayr, KA7, failed to pay £10,136.07 to 91 workers.

Martindales Limited, Bolton, BL2, failed to pay £9,494.54 to 26 workers.

Select Service Partner UK Limited, Camden, NW1, failed to pay £9,309.98 to 456 workers.

Mr Perry Alan Davies-Thorpe & Mrs Suzanne Margaret Davies-Thorpe, Kirkcudbright, DG6, failed to pay £9,139.05 to 1 worker.

The Little Academy Day Nursery (Severn Road) Ltd, Bradford, BD2, failed to pay £9,004.44 to 12 workers.

Percy R. Brend & Sons (Hoteliers) Limited, Torquay, TQ1, failed to pay £8,653.73 to 307 workers.

W.H. Nutt & Son Ltd, Limavady, BT49, failed to pay £8,377.93 to 15 workers.

M.K.M. Building Supplies Limited, Hull, HU8, failed to pay £8,370.06 to 41 workers.

Angel Day Nursery (UK) Limited, Cheltenham, GL53, failed to pay £8,285.23 to 16 workers.

Hart Hotels Limited (In Liquidation - 11/11/22), Glasgow, G74, failed to pay £8,121.48 to 1 worker.

Mariposa Care Group Limited, Matlock, DE4, failed to pay £8,035.76 to 174 workers.

Mr Iain Robert Mckadam Jenkins & Mrs Euphemia J Towers also known as Ms Fay Towers, Stirling, FK8, failed to pay £8,003.70 to 6 workers.

Adelie Foods Limited, Heathrow, UB2, failed to pay £7,925.76 to 293 workers.

North of England Zoological Society (The), Upton-By-Chester, Chester, CH2, failed to pay £7,905.79 to 67 workers.

In2action Limited, Cowes, PO31, failed to pay £7,785.24 to 24 workers.

Tokyo Akafudaya (UK) Limited, London, NW11, failed to pay £7,762.31 to 7 workers.

Small Talk Nurseries Limited, Birmingham, B21, failed to pay £7,627.49 to 2 workers.

British Car Auctions Limited, Farnham, GU9, failed to pay £7,469.99 to 442 workers.

Mr Mohammed Munir Ahmad and Mrs Maryam Ahmad, Stockton-on -Tees, TS17, failed to pay £7,433.04 to 7 workers.

Convenience Foods Limited, Oldham, OL8, failed to pay £7,392.32 to 122 workers.

KDL Central Limited, Bracknell, RG42, failed to pay £7,376.14 to 241 workers.

Henriette Andersen & Ulrik Molgaard, Chipping Norton, OX7, failed to pay £7,337.04 to 1 worker.

Security Scotland Ltd, Glasgow, G40, failed to pay £7,299.20 to 191 workers.

Radisson Hotel Manchester Ltd, Manchester, M90, failed to pay £7,236.17 to 21 workers.

Euro Garage Ltd, Stockport, SK4, failed to pay £7,208.08 to 2 workers.

The Poplars Care & Support Services Limited, Smethwick, B67, failed to pay £7,142.21 to 8 workers.

Lifesecure Financial Services Ltd (In Liquidation - 22/11/21), Birmingham, B25, failed to pay £7,006.66 to 34 workers.

Green Cross Recruitment Ltd (Liquidation - 02/11/22), Eastbourne, BN22, failed to pay £6,854.03 to 3 workers.

Barlow Motors Limited, Wolverhampton, WV6, failed to pay £6,772.96 to 25 workers.

Sia Abrafoam Limited, Alfreton, DE55, failed to pay £6,765.75 to 21 workers.

Bare Hall Quality Carers Limited, Morecambe, LA4, failed to pay £6,733.99 to 110 workers.

Heron Day Nursery Limited, Wigan, WN1, failed to pay £6,586.38 to 28 workers.

Mrs Angela Uridge, Cuckfield, RH17, failed to pay £6,579.16 to 1 worker.

Mr Alan Omar, Bradford, BD1, failed to pay £6,427.93 to 3 workers.

Wavendon Bubbles Ltd (Dissolved - 21/03/23), Milton Keynes, MK17, failed to pay £6,392.44 to 6 workers.

Mr Olegs Rjadvos, Etchingham, TN19, failed to pay £6,385.85 to 2 workers.

Kenmore Estates Limited, Kenmore, PH15, failed to pay £6,335.89 to 39 workers.

Rolarc Ltd, Enfield, EN2, failed to pay £6,284.91 to 1 worker.

Mark Harris (Lincoln) Limited, Lincoln, LN2, failed to pay £6,269.54 to 3 workers.

Mrs Catherine Hughes, Llanwst, LL26, failed to pay £6,212.32 to 2 workers.

New World Trading Company (UK) Limited, Knutsford, WA16, failed to pay £6,152.96 to 435 workers.

R V T Retail Limited, Coventry, CV2, failed to pay £6,075.86 to 20 workers.

Austin Kemp Solicitors Limited, Leeds, LS1, failed to pay £5,746.85 to 1 worker.

Tweedmill Factory Shopping Limited, St Asaph, LL17, failed to pay £5,708.72 to 92 workers.

Alpadia UK Limited, failed to pay £5,668.23 to 17 workers.

The Car People Limited, Leicester, LE19, failed to pay £5,651.40 to 155 workers.

Jericho Benedictine Society, Kilbarchan, PA10, failed to pay £5,609.52 to 5 workers.

Impress Clothing Limited, Leicester, LE5, failed to pay £5,605.13 to 72 workers.

Noble Foods Limited, Staines-Upon-Thames, TW18, failed to pay £5,435.77 to 124 workers.

HM1316 Ltd (Dissolved - 21/06/22), Leeds, LS5, failed to pay £5,414.78 to 5 workers.

Mr Roger Mee & Mrs Nicola Jane Mee, Rochdale, OL11, failed to pay £5,353.39 to 22 workers.

Center Parcs Limited, Newark, NG22, failed to pay £5,293.94 to 9 workers.

Ribbon Basildon Limited, City of London, EC4R, failed to pay £5,252.38 to 20 workers.

Lings Food Ltd (Dissolved - 02/08/22), Leicester, LE3, failed to pay £5,182.00 to 2 workers.

Sia Fibral Limited, Halifax, HX4, failed to pay £5,151.94 to 15 workers.

Mr Salvatore Palazzo, Etchingham, TN19, failed to pay £5,145.67 to 5 workers.

Shipley Brothers Limited, Birmingham, B33, failed to pay £5,063.52 to 76 workers.

Swainswood Leisure Park & Spa Limited, Swadlincote, DE12, failed to pay £5,021.77 to 11 workers.

J. N. Bentley Limited, Skipton, BD23, failed to pay £5,021.05 to 30 workers.

Mr George Demetriou, Mr Andreas Demetriou, Mrs Demetra Demetriou and Miss Demetria Demetriou, Weston Super Mare, BS23, failed to pay £4,909.02 to 9 workers.

Lunar Freezing & Cold Storage Limited, Peterhead, AB42, failed to pay £4,759.83 to 88 workers.

Morefray Limited (Active proposal to strike off), Leicester, LE1, failed to pay £4,724.90 to 5 workers.

Prime Casual Limited, Leicester, LE5, failed to pay £4,547.49 to 49 workers.

Mr Ian Dennis Lumsden & Mrs Remy Rose Castillo Lumsden, Bradford, BD13, failed to pay £4,526.25 to 12 workers.

R&A Car Wash Ltd (Active - Active proposal to strike off), Hersham, KT12, failed to pay £4,499.33 to 5 workers.

B & I Data Systems Limited, Grays, RM17, failed to pay £4,429.49 to 3 workers.

Certas Energy UK Limited, Warrington, WA3, failed to pay £4,414.24 to 300 workers.

Mantex Embroideries Limited, Wolverhampton, WV3, failed to pay £4,390.53 to 1 worker.

MCS Cleaning Services Limited, Southgate, N14, failed to pay £4,349.26 to 32 workers.

Blades Restaurants Ltd, Nottingham, NG1, failed to pay £4,257.68 to 184 workers.

Mr Dennis Perring, Mrs Maureen Perring, Mrs Rebecca Cunliffe, Camelford, PL32, failed to pay £4,251.57 to 1 worker.

Logic 360 Ltd, Warwick, CV34, failed to pay £4,222.05 to 98 workers.

Worldwide Securities Services Limited, Bradford, BD3, failed to pay £4,214.03 to 46 workers.

Clyde Dental Practice Limited, Glasgow, G2, failed to pay £4,201.85 to 27 workers.

Killamarsh Village Day Nursery and Pre-School Limited, Sheffield, S21, failed to pay £4,180.95 to 9 workers.

Care Avenues Limited, Birmingham, B28, failed to pay £4,153.88 to 27 workers.

Oakfield Pharma Limited, St Helens, WA9, failed to pay £4,152.77 to 1 worker.

Coldtech Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Ltd, Middlesbrough, TS3, failed to pay £4,121.45 to 1 worker.

Prestige Car Specialists (Scotland) Ltd, Glasgow, G51, failed to pay £4,091.57 to 8 workers.

R&S Energy Solutions Limited, Caerphilly, CF83, failed to pay £4,034.63 to 1 worker.

B B & B Leisure Parks Limited, Melton Mowbray, LE14, failed to pay £4,030.41 to 442 workers.

Aims Homecare Limited, Leatherhead, KT22, failed to pay £4,016.26 to 10 workers.

Marston’s Trading Limited, Wolverhampton, WV1, failed to pay £3,934.44 to 1,672 workers.

SJMS Limited, Southfields, SW18, failed to pay £3,926.18 to 2 workers.

Emmanuel College, Cambridge , CB2, failed to pay £3,924.75 to 47 workers.

Mrs Catherine Mary Witt, Nantwich, CW5, failed to pay £3,904.78 to 2 workers.

Copperfields Hairdressing And Beauty Limited, Perth, PH1, failed to pay £3,816.72 to 8 workers.

Smith & Choyce Limited (Dissolved - 16/03/21), Gloucester, GL1, failed to pay £3,745.48 to 1 worker.

Three Posts Leisure Park Limited, Newark, NG22, failed to pay £3,633.46 to 427 workers.

Mole Valley Farmers Limited, South Molton, EX36, failed to pay £3,513.98 to 8 workers.

Conde Nast Publications Limited (The), Westminster, W1S, failed to pay £3,507.21 to 47 workers.

Raferty Limited (Dissolved - 15/07/22), Carlton, NG4, failed to pay £3,504.35 to 1 worker.

Rak Day Care Limited, Birmingham, B36, failed to pay £3,492.36 to 2 workers.

Enjoy Tree Care Ltd, Fareham, PO17, failed to pay £3,449.54 to 3 workers.

Mr Harpinder Singh, West Ealing, W13, failed to pay £3,376.80 to 1 worker.

CDS Labour Ltd, Spalding, PE11, failed to pay £3,317.65 to 47 workers.

James Alfred Carman, Houghton Le Spring, DH4, failed to pay £3,309.31 to 2 workers.

Satya Overseas Consultants Limited, Rainham, RM13, failed to pay £3,289.62 to 10 workers.

Berkshire East Plumbing & Heating Ltd, Ascot, SL5, failed to pay £3,270.25 to 2 workers.

Browns Hairdressing Limited, Durham, DH1, failed to pay £3,258.19 to 3 workers.

Dale Lodge Hotel Limited, Grasmere, LA22, failed to pay £3,240.19 to 10 workers.

Alan Ransome Sporting Goods Group Limited, Middlesbrough, TS3, failed to pay £3,158.51 to 8 workers.

Faiza Fashion Limited (In Liquidation - 10/03/23), Leicester, LE5, failed to pay £3,108.48 to 3 workers.

Niadorn Ltd, Ashton under Lyne, OL6, failed to pay £3,097.24 to 13 workers.

Ways With Words Limited (Dissolved - 08/08/23), Dartington , TQ9, failed to pay £3,089.17 to 3 workers.

Dr Jaswinder Singh Bardha, Birmingham, B8, failed to pay £3,075.69 to 4 workers.

Performance Diamond Cut Wheels Limited, Leeds, LS12, failed to pay £3,074.51 to 4 workers.

Chelsea Coachworks (UK) Limited, Wandsworth, SW11, failed to pay £3,068.08 to 6 workers.

Flamingo Land Limited, Malton, YO17, failed to pay £3,033.57 to 4 workers.

Brodie and Stone International Ltd (Previously Brodie and Stone International Plc), Soho, W1D, failed to pay £3,010.12 to 3 workers.

A and J Bettley Limited (Dissolved - 08/02/22), Winsford, CW7, failed to pay £3,005.70 to 2 workers.

Cheshire Tree Care Altrincham Limited, Altrincham, WA15, failed to pay £2,991.29 to 3 workers.

Mr Adrian Finlay, Craigavon, BT63, failed to pay £2,965.30 to 23 workers.

Leisa M Carey, Glasgow, G75, failed to pay £2,943.54 to 8 workers.

Oatlands Investments Limited, Weybridge, KT13, failed to pay £2,943.46 to 3 workers.

First Jiam Limited (In Liquidation - 01/11/22), Leicester, LE5, failed to pay £2,904.35 to 49 workers.

Infinate Limited, Milton Keynes, MK6, failed to pay £2,876.57 to 16 workers.

Mr Lirim Sylaj, Swaffham, PE37, failed to pay £2,872.04 to 5 workers.

J R Slee Building and Joinery Contractors Limited, Shrewsbury, SY5, failed to pay £2,857.54 to 1 worker.

Mr Iain Smith & Mrs Lorene Smith, Largs, KA30, failed to pay £2,855.93 to 5 workers.

Cephas Care Limited, Ipswich, IP4, failed to pay £2,851.38 to 27 workers.

Abacus Childrens Day Nursery Limited (Under new ownership), Carlisle, CA5, failed to pay £2,836.47 to 9 workers.

Farmers Boy Limited, Bradford, BD3, failed to pay £2,803.08 to 26 workers.

The Royal Baths Chinese Restaurant Ltd, Harrogate, HG1, failed to pay £2,801.41 to 2 workers.

Slam Transport Limited, Coventry, CV2, failed to pay £2,726.48 to 7 workers.

Rathbone Kear Limited, Bradford, BD3, failed to pay £2,724.22 to 13 workers.

Staff 247 Limited, Pontypool, NP4, failed to pay £2,671.91 to 167 workers.

Karro Food Group Limited, Malton, YO17, failed to pay £2,669.84 to 73 workers.

Mr Martyn Williams & Mr Mark Hoddinott, Newport, NP19, failed to pay £2,665.34 to 1 worker.

Reubin15 Limited, Gosport, PO12, failed to pay £2,665.24 to 1 worker.

A1 Taxi Line Limited, Chesham, HP5, failed to pay £2,646.15 to 3 workers.

Kendor Day Nursery Ltd, Croydon, CR0, failed to pay £2,639.70 to 6 workers.

Heritage Legal and Financial Limited, Norwich, NR6, failed to pay £2,571.05 to 5 workers.

J.B. Jenkins & Son Limited, Llanelli, SA15, failed to pay £2,567.27 to 1 worker.

Nati Ltd, Westminster, SW1V, failed to pay £2,567.04 to 3 workers.

Julia Graham, Lisburn, BT28, failed to pay £2,552.49 to 4 workers.

Premier Care Limited, Manchester, M27, failed to pay £2,495.11 to 89 workers.

Interlink Scaffolding Ltd, Birtley, DH3, failed to pay £2,492.83 to 14 workers.

Viva Brazil Restaurants Ltd (Voluntary Arrangement - 17/02/23), Glasgow, G2, failed to pay £2,488.54 to 31 workers.

EDB Hairdressing Limited, Horsham, RH12, failed to pay £2,483.59 to 10 workers.

Peek A Boo Day Care Limited (In Liquidation - 19/10/22), Darwen, BB3, failed to pay £2,465.83 to 12 workers.

The Amwell Care Home Limited, Melton Mowbray, LE13, failed to pay £2,458.61 to 53 workers.

G T Tyres (Cumbria) Limited, Carlisle, CA2, failed to pay £2,425.32 to 1 worker.

S.P.Q. Ltd, Sheffield, S9, failed to pay £2,423.59 to 103 workers.

Lothian Light Haulage Ltd., Gateshead, NE11, failed to pay £2,409.90 to 49 workers.

Mrs Zarkar Akhtar, London, E4, failed to pay £2,401.59 to 6 workers.

Mrs Victoria Michelle Randall, Telford, TF4, failed to pay £2,386.39 to 2 workers.

Dr Jaswinder Singh Dhariwal, Slough, SL1, failed to pay £2,386.29 to 5 workers.

Jasons Of Kippax Limited, Leeds, LS25, failed to pay £2,384.20 to 3 workers.

Take 5 Caffe Stockton Limited (Dissolved - 06/10/20), Stockton-on -Tees, TS18, failed to pay £2,383.30 to 1 worker.

Damiraco Limited, Enniskillen, BT74, failed to pay £2,363.90 to 47 workers.

Mr Besnik Kertolli, Congleton, CW12, failed to pay £2,343.19 to 3 workers.

Crystal Clean Warton (North West) Limited, Warton, PR4, failed to pay £2,328.46 to 6 workers.

Red Miracle (Hereford) Limited, Hereford, HR2, failed to pay £2,318.62 to 46 workers.

Infinity22 Ltd, Tower Hamlets, E1, failed to pay £2,296.48 to 3 workers.

Silah Garages Limited, Stockport, SK3, failed to pay £2,292.43 to 1 worker.

Junction 17 Cars Limited, Peterborough, PE7, failed to pay £2,279.03 to 2 workers.

Mr Marton Gerard Talbot, Dungannon, BT71, failed to pay £2,274.76 to 12 workers.

Dollar Nursery Holdings Ltd, Clacks, FK14, failed to pay £2,274.67 to 3 workers.

Grantleys Limited, Basingstoke, RG22, failed to pay £2,262.52 to 1 worker.

Liam Bradley Ltd, Omagh, BT78, failed to pay £2,221.56 to 21 workers.

Sapphire Quality Care Agency Limited, Stoke on Trent, ST3, failed to pay £2,216.33 to 16 workers.

Little Robins Nursery & Preschool Limited, Havering, RM11, failed to pay £2,195.71 to 10 workers.

HHGL Limited, Milton Keynes, MK9, failed to pay £2,178.98 to 1,005 workers.

Xpress Despatch Limited, Paisley, PA3, failed to pay £2,176.78 to 5 workers.

NSC 365 Limited (In liquidation - 14/07/23), St Albans, AL2, failed to pay £2,174.42 to 20 workers.

K.T. Electrics Limited, Haywards Heath, RH17, failed to pay £2,169.57 to 2 workers.

OCS Care Agency Limited (Dissolved - 02/05/22), Abergele, LL22, failed to pay £2,137.75 to 43 workers.

Lisnaskea Hotel Limited, Lisnaskea, BT92, failed to pay £2,136.59 to 52 workers.

Matthew Clulee Limited, Oxford, OX1, failed to pay £2,121.06 to 2 workers.

HQ Salon Limited, Crook, DL15, failed to pay £2,120.68 to 1 worker.

Nahid Residential Limited, Guildford, GU4, failed to pay £2,105.26 to 2 workers.

The Best Hand Car Wash Chad Ltd, Derby, DE21, failed to pay £2,102.72 to 4 workers.

Turner Road HCW Ltd (Dissolved - 20/10/23), Colchester, CO4, failed to pay £2,101.77 to 6 workers.

Mrs Georgina Taylor, Oldham, OL4, failed to pay £2,086.89 to 3 workers.

New Adventure Travel Limited, Cardiff, CF10, failed to pay £2,075.11 to 36 workers.

Aspire Fitness (Nantgarw) Limited (Dissolved - 05/01/21), Cardiff, CF11, failed to pay £2,063.54 to 1 worker.

Glevum Heating & Plumbing Limited (Dissolved - 08/06/23), Gloucester, GL2, failed to pay £2,051.95 to 6 workers.

Mr Jangin Mohammed Jamal & Mr Mohammed Halaf, Stoke on Trent, ST3, failed to pay £2,047.15 to 3 workers.

ASSIF Ltd (Active proposal to strike off), Manchester, M4, failed to pay £2,030.79 to 2 workers.

Ampawan Limited, Edinburgh, EH3, failed to pay £2,021.27 to 13 workers.

Inspiring Restaurants Ltd, Gloucester, GL2, failed to pay £2,019.71 to 3 workers.

Paul Harrison Salon Limited, Tamworth, B79, failed to pay £2,002.22 to 1 worker.

Haylock Furnishing (South) Limited, Wimborne, BH21, failed to pay £1,995.21 to 8 workers.

Mr Duncan Stark & Mrs Alex Stark, Bonnybridge, FK4, failed to pay £1,992.14 to 1 worker.

Putney Plumbers Limited, Wandsworth, SW15, failed to pay £1,990.89 to 1 worker.

J L Siney & Sons Limited, Chipping Sodbury, BS37, failed to pay £1,990.47 to 1 worker.

Mrs Paula Pegrum, Street, BA16, failed to pay £1,987.68 to 10 workers.

Gleamteam Valeting (Oxford) Limited, Kidlington, OX5, failed to pay £1,975.81 to 1 worker.

Easy Let Rental Agents Limited, Hastings, TN34, failed to pay £1,957.56 to 2 workers.

Red Miracle (Shrewsbury) Limited, Isleworth, TW7, failed to pay £1,957.51 to 65 workers.

Pak Pizza Ltd (Active proposal to strike off), Westcliff On Sea, SS0, failed to pay £1,941.39 to 1 worker.

Milton Hair Fashions Ltd, Weston-Super-Mare, BS23, failed to pay £1,920.17 to 6 workers.

Salon 142 Limited, Blackpool, FY3, failed to pay £1,919.05 to 1 worker.

Docmar Limited, Mansfield, NG19, failed to pay £1,908.89 to 13 workers.

Holbeach Motors Ltd, Spalding, PE12, failed to pay £1,900.62 to 1 worker.

Little Rascals Childcare (West Midlands) Limited (Voluntary Arrangement - 27/01/23), Wednesbury, WS10, failed to pay £1,899.48 to 31 workers.

Intelligent Pest Control Limited, Fleckney, LE8, failed to pay £1,858.04 to 3 workers.

Stockvale Limited, Southend-on-Sea, SS1, failed to pay £1,827.13 to 61 workers.

Ravi 1999 Fashion Ltd, Leicester, LE1, failed to pay £1,824.14 to 6 workers.

Red Miracle (Cranford) Limited, Hounslow, TW5, failed to pay £1,822.61 to 62 workers.

Migele Experience Limited, Kirkcaldy, KY1, failed to pay £1,797.57 to 5 workers.

Collective Apparel Limited (In Liquidation - 22/10/21), Kingston Upon Thames, KT1, failed to pay £1,772.68 to 3 workers.

Mr Alan Mark Bagot, Blackpool, FY3, failed to pay £1,760.57 to 2 workers.

ZSA Traders Ltd, Oldbury, B69, failed to pay £1,754.67 to 6 workers.

Solus Facilities Limited, Loughborough, LE12, failed to pay £1,752.42 to 20 workers.

P & A Company Limited, Chichester, PO20, failed to pay £1,750.46 to 3 workers.

T. Quality Limited, Doncaster, DN5, failed to pay £1,735.52 to 16 workers.

LCMA Hotels Ltd, Londonderry, BT48, failed to pay £1,725.83 to 57 workers.

Red Miracle (Wokingham) Limited, Wokingham, RG40, failed to pay £1,725.70 to 57 workers.

CTG Clothing Limited (In Liquidation - 14/12/21), Leicester, LE4, failed to pay £1,717.93 to 51 workers.

Laville Limited, Sandy, SG19, failed to pay £1,710.63 to 115 workers.

North Staffs Oatcake Bakers Limited, Newcastle, ST5, failed to pay £1,709.30 to 17 workers.

Hillgrove Hotel Limited, Portrush, BT56, failed to pay £1,690.07 to 41 workers.

Lambs Flowers Limited (Under new ownership), Spalding, PE11, failed to pay £1,676.55 to 9 workers.

Mrs Sandra Gibson Connor, Edinburgh, EH6, failed to pay £1,618.67 to 4 workers.

BAE Systems Applied Intelligence Limited, Guildford, GU2, failed to pay £1,592.46 to 1 worker.

Shocklogic Worldwide Limited, Lambeth, SW2, failed to pay £1,580.19 to 1 worker.

Shiny Stars Ltd, Slough, SL2, failed to pay £1,572.54 to 4 workers.

Mr Robert and Mrs Kathleen Roberts, Cirencester, GL7, failed to pay £1,563.00 to 2 workers.

LJ Peel Glen Limited, Drumchapel, G15, failed to pay £1,556.54 to 3 workers.

Tarrant Inns Limited, Okehampton, EX20, failed to pay £1,552.12 to 5 workers.

Premier Coaches (Kintore) Limited, Kintore, AB51, failed to pay £1,542.61 to 1 worker.

Martin Back Carpentry Limited, Southampton, SO19, failed to pay £1,540.63 to 1 worker.

Artisan Wishaw Limited, Wishaw, ML2, failed to pay £1,533.78 to 14 workers.

NR Hotels & Restaurants Limited, Northampton, NN6, failed to pay £1,530.26 to 16 workers.

T2 Tea (UK) Limited (Ceased trading), Westminster, SW1E, failed to pay £1,527.39 to 157 workers.

Richford Motor Services Limited, Alfreton, DE55, failed to pay £1,520.00 to 34 workers.

Platform Support Services Limited, Plaistow, E13, failed to pay £1,519.16 to 16 workers.

J.A.M.B Restaurant Limited (Dissolved - 04/08/21), Scarborough, YO12, failed to pay £1,506.76 to 1 worker.

S A Bell (West Heath) Limited, Congleton, CW12, failed to pay £1,502.24 to 2 workers.

Red Miracle Limited, Isleworth, TW7, failed to pay £1,502.18 to 41 workers.

Mr Steven Green, Ms S Merryweather, Ms Tracy Michelle Pallent and Mr Justin Bonner, Middlesbrough, TS5, failed to pay £1,495.72 to 3 workers.

Mrs Dawn Hutchinson, Belfast, BT37, failed to pay £1,480.35 to 2 workers.

Mr John David Ogden & Mrs Joan Mary Ogden, St Helens, WA9, failed to pay £1,465.43 to 1 worker.

Varenne Restaurants Limited, Belfast, BT1, failed to pay £1,436.05 to 25 workers.

Shepherd Cox Hotels (Hartlepool) Limited (In Liquidation - 29/03/21), Hartlepool, TS24, failed to pay £1,422.43 to 3 workers.

Golden Eagle International Limited, London, W1H, failed to pay £1,409.60 to 4 workers.

Meridian Business Support Limited, Manchester, M22, failed to pay £1,385.23 to 54 workers.

Red Miracle (Southall) Limited, Southall, UB1, failed to pay £1,381.55 to 60 workers.

Gaskains Limited, Faversham, ME13, failed to pay £1,376.33 to 9 workers.

McKillens (Ballymena) Limited, Ballymena, BT43, failed to pay £1,366.97 to 8 workers.

Auto Spa Hand Car Wash Litd, Southampton, SO14, failed to pay £1,366.61 to 4 workers.

Chatsworth Hotel (Llandudno) Limited, Llandudno, LL30, failed to pay £1,366.41 to 55 workers.

Mrs Christina Black, Livingston, EH54, failed to pay £1,361.70 to 4 workers.

Pre-Met Limited, Redditch, B98, failed to pay £1,357.98 to 1 worker.

Fashion Studio Ltd (Liquidation - 18/05/23), Leicester, LE5, failed to pay £1,339.73 to 249 workers.

KDS Autos (Glasgow) Ltd, Glasgow, G22, failed to pay £1,338.75 to 1 worker.

Paul Hamilton (Mo-Tech) Limited, Byker, NE6, failed to pay £1,332.06 to 1 worker.

MV Commercial Limited, Airdrie, ML6, failed to pay £1,329.23 to 3 workers.

Maya Polish Supermarket Ltd, Southampton, SO14, failed to pay £1,299.28 to 6 workers.

International Seafoods Limited, Bradford, BD3, failed to pay £1,293.00 to 26 workers.

Synerjy Limited, Grimsby, DN31, failed to pay £1,273.43 to 1 worker.

Bernadette Harris, Middlesbrough, TS6, failed to pay £1,272.61 to 1 worker.

Moji Limited (Dissolved - 17/11/20), Newcastle-upon-Tyne, NE1, failed to pay £1,264.14 to 9 workers.

Health and Food Limited, Birmingham, B16, failed to pay £1,258.54 to 12 workers.

Gal Fashion Ltd (In Liquidation - 16/09/21), Leicester, LE5, failed to pay £1,239.30 to 2 workers.

Kids Planet Day Nurseries Limited, Lymm, WA13, failed to pay £1,231.24 to 22 workers.

Stedman Plumbing & Heating Limited, Kings Langley, WD4, failed to pay £1,224.34 to 2 workers.

Mr Rupert Kenyon-Slayney and Mrs Christina Kenyon-Slayney, Shifnal, TF11, failed to pay £1,221.46 to 1 worker.

Mr Mohamed Kawaye, Blackpool, FY1, failed to pay £1,220.44 to 9 workers.

Mountain Warehouse Limited, Westminster, SW1W, failed to pay £1,212.87 to 5 workers.

Major Recruitment Limited, Huddersfield, HD1, failed to pay £1,202.94 to 164 workers.

Bedfordshire Flower Company Limited, Westoning, MK45, failed to pay £1,195.16 to 8 workers.

Uffizi Hair and Beauty Gallery Limited, Wandsworth, SW11, failed to pay £1,189.61 to 2 workers.

Ishi (Marchmont) Limited, Edinburgh, EH9, failed to pay £1,185.26 to 1 worker.

HC-One Limited, Darlington, DL3, failed to pay £1,171.40 to 6 workers.

Me Time Hair & Beauty Ltd (Dissolved - 05/11/19), Falkirk, FK2, failed to pay £1,163.82 to 2 workers.

Parkwells Leisure Limited, Llandrindod Wells, LD1, failed to pay £1,138.72 to 7 workers.

Newglaze Windows Limited, Blandford Forum, DT11, failed to pay £1,135.61 to 1 worker.

Hut Green Stores Limited, Eggborough, DN14, failed to pay £1,131.19 to 1 worker.

JD Garage & Performance Centre Ltd, Kings Lynn, PE30, failed to pay £1,124.46 to 1 worker.

East The Water Stepping Stones Pre School, Bideford, EX39, failed to pay £1,112.24 to 15 workers.

Neaves & Neat Employment Services Limited (Dissolved - 28/09/23), Ely, CB7, failed to pay £1,110.56 to 4 workers.

Fordes on the Green (Meriden) Limited (In Liquidation - 14/09/23), Coventry, CV7, failed to pay £1,110.26 to 1 worker.

Gerald Fage & Angela Fage, Birmingham, B29, failed to pay £1,104.79 to 1 worker.

Wavertree Smart Car Wash Ltd (Dissolved - 08/05/18), Liverpool, L15, failed to pay £1,104.42 to 5 workers.

Access Training (Wales) Limited, Cardiff, CF11, failed to pay £1,103.75 to 1 worker.

Maabr Limited, Newport, NP19, failed to pay £1,100.14 to 1 worker.

Seasoned Venues Ltd (Previously Kudos Catering (UK) Limited), Ingatestone, CM4, failed to pay £1,091.93 to 1 worker.

Reun Thai Ltd (Active proposal to strike off), Fulham, W6, failed to pay £1,088.39 to 3 workers.

Crown Chicken Limited, Hessle, HU13, failed to pay £1,088.33 to 97 workers.

MIH Traders Ltd, Dudley, DY6, failed to pay £1,080.21 to 4 workers.

Bruce Hotel Boys Ltd, East Kilbride, G74, failed to pay £1,063.07 to 12 workers.

Mr Denis & Mrs Kehinde MacLeod, Thurso, KW14, failed to pay £1,059.09 to 1 worker.

FQM Entertainment Limited, Camden Town, NW1, failed to pay £1,051.13 to 1 worker.

Kelly’s Nails DTN Ltd, Whitley Bay, NE26, failed to pay £1,046.61 to 2 workers.

Toolstream Limited, Yeovil, BA22, failed to pay £1,046.31 to 77 workers.

First Choice Fruit and Produce Ltd, London, SW8, failed to pay £1,041.25 to 11 workers.

Proserv GBR Limited, Bristol, BS14, failed to pay £1,033.34 to 1 worker.

BOC Limited, Woking, GU21, failed to pay £1,030.60 to 4 workers.

Mrs Mandy Heath, Lincoln, LN10, failed to pay £1,029.97 to 1 worker.

MGL Realisations (2022) Limited (In Administration - 30/05/22) (Previously Missguided Limited), Manchester, M17, failed to pay £1,025.07 to 16 workers.

Jivrat Associates Limited, Peterborough, PE2, failed to pay £1,016.77 to 7 workers.

Uniteeny Childcare Ltd (Dissolved - 13/12/22), Halifax, HX2, failed to pay £1,015.12 to 2 workers.

Cleveland Scaffolding Limited, Stockton on Tees, TS18, failed to pay £1,010.73 to 3 workers.

Kilmarnock Car Wash Ltd (Dissolved - 18/10/22), Kilmarnock, KA1, failed to pay £1,010.55 to 4 workers.

Pristine Cleaning Services Cardiff Ltd (Dissolved - 16/05/23), Dinas Powys, CF64, failed to pay £1,008.62 to 1 worker.

Wroxeter Hotel Limited, Shrewsbury, SY5, failed to pay £1,005.66 to 12 workers.

Murrays of Clevedon Limited, Clevedon, BS21, failed to pay £998.93 to 1 worker.

Hampshire Delights Limited, Gosport, PO12, failed to pay £994.51 to 7 workers.

Pillitteri Limited (Dissolved - 24/10/23), Cliviger, BB10, failed to pay £988.70 to 11 workers.

Wood and Nairn Ltd Dissolved 02/11/21, Stirling, FK9, failed to pay £961.92 to 5 workers.

Whittaker’s Jewellers Limited, Stockton on Tees, TS15, failed to pay £952.22 to 27 workers.

J D Motor Company (Nottingham) Ltd, Nottingham, NG9, failed to pay £940.60 to 1 worker.

H & H Plumbing & Heating Services Limited, Dundee, DD2, failed to pay £932.45 to 1 worker.

Woodlands Retirement Residence Limited (In Liquidation), Stourbridge, DY8, failed to pay £929.89 to 19 workers.

Woodhall Country Park Limited, Lincoln, LN1, failed to pay £919.97 to 2 workers.

Clarence Lodge (Great Yarmouth) Limited, Great Yarmouth, NR31, failed to pay £916.56 to 1 worker.

The Firehouse (Bradford) Ltd (Dissolved - 25/01/22), Bradford, BD9, failed to pay £908.23 to 3 workers.

Ms Thi Kim Hanh Tran, Warrington, WA3, failed to pay £901.05 to 2 workers.

Ultraclean Valet Centre Limited, Glasgow, G51, failed to pay £899.47 to 1 worker.

Mr Abdul Ahamday, Ellesmere Port, CH65, failed to pay £895.60 to 5 workers.

Mr Colin Stretton, Bude, EX23, failed to pay £892.07 to 2 workers.

Phu Hung Limited, Exeter, EX4, failed to pay £885.11 to 5 workers.

Little Legs Day Nursery Limited, Redcar, TS10, failed to pay £884.02 to 7 workers.

Hyde Consultants Limited, Walthamstow, E17, failed to pay £871.56 to 1 worker.

Whales Fish & Poultry Ltd, Manchester, M4, failed to pay £866.11 to 4 workers.

Secure Subs Limited, Liverpool, L8, failed to pay £854.48 to 2 workers.

Kiddy Academy Hunts Cross Ltd, Liverpool, L24, failed to pay £827.52 to 1 worker.

Whitacre Garden Centre Limited, Stratford-Upon-Avon, CV37, failed to pay £826.50 to 37 workers.

Care Worldwide (Carlton) Limited, Manchester, M3, failed to pay £822.89 to 13 workers.

Little Footprints Nursery Limited, Leicester, LE5, failed to pay £815.77 to 4 workers.

Leicester Garments Limited, Leicester, LE4, failed to pay £813.85 to 1 worker.

Mr Shahbaz Chaudary, Castleford, WF10, failed to pay £810.87 to 3 workers.

Welday Limited, Washington, NE37, failed to pay £809.95 to 1 worker.

Alpha Clothing Ltd, Leicester, LE2, failed to pay £809.89 to 22 workers.

Powerline Transport Limited (In Liquidation - 19/10/20), Dewsbury, WF12, failed to pay £805.62 to 2 workers.

Mrs Jane Taylor, Newton Aycliffe, DL5, failed to pay £802.95 to 2 workers.

Empire Decorators Ltd, Coatbridge, ML5, failed to pay £800.04 to 1 worker.

Mr Benny’s Limited (Active proposal to strike off), Cwmbran, NP44, failed to pay £798.28 to 1 worker.

Ward Shoe Shops Limited, Matlock, DE4, failed to pay £794.15 to 25 workers.

Star Shine Valeting Ltd, Wishaw, ML2, failed to pay £785.41 to 5 workers.

Ace Clothing (Leic) Ltd., Leicester, LE5, failed to pay £782.22 to 85 workers.

Harrods Limited, Knightsbridge, SW1X, failed to pay £775.04 to 1 worker.

Mr Ian Watson, Conwy, LL32, failed to pay £774.15 to 2 workers.

MW Brasseries Ltd (Dissolved - 06/02/24), Edinburgh, EH2, failed to pay £768.78 to 1 worker.

Elm Farm Country House Limited (Voluntary Arrangement - 04/08/22), Horsham St Faith, NR10, failed to pay £767.64 to 1 worker.

Indian Tiffin Room Leeds Limited, Leeds, LS1, failed to pay £764.48 to 8 workers.

Tankersley Hotels Ltd (Under new ownership), Barnsley, S75, failed to pay £763.91 to 5 workers.

Jason Car Wash Ltd, Southend-on-Sea, SS2, failed to pay £762.38 to 3 workers.

The Hairstation (Bedworth) Limited, Bedworth, CV12, failed to pay £748.17 to 2 workers.

MWBC Limited, St Asaph, LL17, failed to pay £748.10 to 1 worker.

Garcha Brothers Ltd, Dudley, DY1, failed to pay £745.54 to 19 workers.

A N A Garage & M O T Services Limited, Rochdale, OL11, failed to pay £744.99 to 1 worker.

Ohayo Patisserie Ltd (Dissolved - 03/03/20), Newcastle-upon-Tyne, NE1, failed to pay £739.19 to 7 workers.

Capital Dairies Ltd (Proposal to strike off), Lasswade, EH18, failed to pay £734.06 to 12 workers.

Affinity Water Limited, Hatfield, AL10, failed to pay £733.52 to 1 worker.

Mrs Beverley Chadwick and Mr Adrian Chadwick, Tamworth, B79, failed to pay £723.77 to 4 workers.

Wheatley Hill Community Nursery Limited, Wheatley Hill, DH6, failed to pay £720.58 to 12 workers.

Saks London Limited, Wandsworth, SW17, failed to pay £718.27 to 1 worker.

The Motor Company PPS Limited, Leicester, LE3, failed to pay £713.85 to 1 worker.

Sagetech Machinery Limited, Ferryhill, DL17, failed to pay £710.89 to 1 worker.

Klodian Brighton Ltd, Lancing, BN15, failed to pay £710.02 to 5 workers.

Redwings Lodge (Midlands) Limited, Wolverhampton, WV1, failed to pay £708.99 to 9 workers.

John K Philips Group Limited, St Helens, WA9, failed to pay £679.46 to 4 workers.

Mr David Clarke & Mrs Ann Clark, Marlborough, SN8, failed to pay £677.08 to 3 workers.

Fresh Bins (Leeds) Ltd, Leeds, LS16, failed to pay £674.87 to 1 worker.

Little Owls Nursery (Carlisle) Limited (Previously Little Angels Nursery (Carlisle) Limited), Carlisle, CA1, failed to pay £661.77 to 5 workers.

London Security Services (UK) Limited, London, SE9, failed to pay £654.09 to 1 worker.

A.P.D.J. Limited (Liquidation - 05/03/20), Exeter, EX4, failed to pay £645.37 to 5 workers.

Absolutedogs Ltd, Okehampton, EX20, failed to pay £644.49 to 1 worker.

Autoclenz Limited, Burton upon Trent, DE11, failed to pay £633.89 to 1 worker.

Delta Nursing Agency Ltd (In Liquidation - 13/12/22), Deptford, SE8, failed to pay £631.40 to 1 worker.

Ribbon Heathrow Limited, City of London, EC4R, failed to pay £630.38 to 5 workers.

Panache Production Limited (In Liquidation - 08/06/22), Leicester, LE5, failed to pay £628.16 to 7 workers.

The Elite Wax Group Ltd (Dissolved - 12/04/22), Sheffield, S11, failed to pay £625.36 to 2 workers.

Rahmath Traders Limited, Doncaster, DN8, failed to pay £623.27 to 9 workers.

Red Miracle Battlefield Ltd, Shrewsbury, SY1, failed to pay £622.86 to 25 workers.

Bradford Metropolitan District Council, Bradford, BD1, failed to pay £612.41 to 6 workers.

Dorsington Farms Limited, Stratford-Upon-Avon, CV37, failed to pay £609.97 to 3 workers.

Mrs Lisa A Rogan, Belfast, BT1, failed to pay £605.41 to 1 worker.

Historic Inns Limited, Hope Valley, S33, failed to pay £604.53 to 2 workers.

Matrix Hair Design Limited, Bracknell, RG42, failed to pay £603.59 to 2 workers.

Caistor Lakes Limited (Previously Caistor Lakes (Restaurant) Limited) (Under new ownership), Caistor, LN7, failed to pay £597.25 to 1 worker.

J. Hall & Son (Bakers) Limited, Stroud, GL5, failed to pay £596.77 to 15 workers.

Jewelglen Limited, Bolton, BL1, failed to pay £595.29 to 36 workers.

CD Realisations 2023 Limited (In Administration - 20/03/23) (Previously Connect Distribution Services Limited), Birmingham, B10, failed to pay £592.78 to 7 workers.

F Edmondson Freightliners Limited (Previously Edmondsons (Freightliners) Limited), Morecambe, LA3, failed to pay £585.27 to 1 worker.

Mr Dipak Popat & Mrs Kushika Popat, Kettering, NN16, failed to pay £582.92 to 1 worker.

Broughton Newsagents Limited, Broughton in Furness, LA20, failed to pay £576.57 to 1 worker.

Cubian Ltd, Chiswick, W4, failed to pay £576.05 to 1 worker.

Extergeo Industries Ltd (In Administration - 30/05/23) (Previously EMBPS Ltd), Preston, PR2, failed to pay £572.21 to 11 workers.

MM Commercial Cleaning Ltd, Northwich, CW9, failed to pay £570.95 to 19 workers.

Jarokira Limited, Newham, E15, failed to pay £569.69 to 1 worker.

Manti Evi Limited, Harringay, N4, failed to pay £568.84 to 9 workers.

The River Spa Ltd, Pinner, HA5, failed to pay £559.65 to 1 worker.

Mrs Irene Mary Dackers, Llandrindod Wells, LD1, failed to pay £558.89 to 3 workers.

Finecare247 Ltd, Birmingham, B25, failed to pay £552.27 to 3 workers.

Evil Eye Burrito Ltd (Dissolved - 23/09/23), Liverpool, L15, failed to pay £543.75 to 1 worker.

Midlands Leisure Ltd, West Bromwich, B70, failed to pay £541.38 to 5 workers.

GYMFIT4LESS Ltd, High Wycombe, HP12, failed to pay £534.24 to 4 workers.

Pardis Way Limited, Westminster, W2, failed to pay £533.66 to 1 worker.

Mrs Sarah Macdonald, Dorking, RH5, failed to pay £529.18 to 2 workers.

The Burghley Veterinary Centres Ltd, Stamford, PE9, failed to pay £525.82 to 1 worker.

JCKC Hospitality Limited, Stockton on Tees, TS21, failed to pay £525.44 to 1 worker.

Angel Home Care Service Private Limited, Manchester, M22, failed to pay £524.66 to 11 workers.

Phillips Opticians Ltd, Newport, NP11, failed to pay £523.35 to 8 workers.

Lindsey Smith, Edinburgh, EH15, failed to pay £520.73 to 1 worker.

ACM Meat Factory Ltd, Barking, IG11, failed to pay £520.04 to 5 workers.

Mr Eugene Clarke, Magherafelt, BT45, failed to pay £518.72 to 1 worker.

Melton Mowbray Tyre Recycling Limited, Melton Mowbray, LE13, failed to pay £518.30 to 1 worker.

Glamorous Limited, Manchester, M4, failed to pay £517.51 to 15 workers.

Morgan Sindall Property Services Limited, City of London, W1W, failed to pay £515.85 to 1 worker.