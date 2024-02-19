TikTok users are filming themselves getting sacked and uploading the video online in a viral #LayOff trend. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

A new workplace TikTok trend in which people are recording themselves being sacked and then posting that video to their social media profile is going viral. The hashtag #Layoffs has reached 366 million views and almost 19,000 posts - with most of the firings happening remotely from the worker's own homes. The hashtag #layoff also has 260 million views, while #LayoffSeason has 56.3 million views and #MassLayoffs has 5.3 million views. One particular one went viral last month where a woman secretly filmed herself being fired by two HR employees instead of her manager. You can see that video yourself below.

But, what is fuelling this work-based trend, what impact could it have on a person's future career and is it even legal to post these videos online? Here's all the answers you need.

Why are people recording themselves getting fired?

The #Layoffs trend exemplifies the innate human need for support during challenging times, Expert in workplace wellbeing Sadie Restorick told NationalWorld. She says: "Individuals sharing their professional tribulations with their online networks aligns with social support theories that underscore the importance of connection during times of stress. The comments and interactions on these videos forge a virtual community, providing instant empathy and fostering a sense of validation, belonging, and understanding."

She adds that the act of recording and sharing career-related moments can also be interpreted as a coping strategy. "Individuals employing this approach exhibit the human tendency to seek control when faced with unexpected professional challenges. The creation of content becomes a therapeutic journey, potentially offering a path to closure and emotional resolution," she further explains.

Is the #LayOff trend good or bad for people's careers?

Restorick thinks that the trend is an example of a broader societal shift towards transparency and authenticity - and therefore it has positives and negatives, but warns people need to be careful if they are considering following it.

From a psychological standpoint, the act of sharing career highs and lows is perceived as an authentic expression of self, she says. She also suggests that the trend signifies a "profound shift in power dynamics within the workplace". She continues: "The trend emerges not only as a platform for individual expression but as a collective effort to challenge traditional power structures in the professional realm."

However, there's a delicate balance at play, as the same vulnerability that fosters connection can expose individuals to potential repercussions. Restorick advises being cautious before engaging with this trend as "sharing personal and vulnerable moments online can empower individuals, but it also exposes them to potential judgment and scrutiny."

Be aware also that employers are cognisant of an individual's online identity and so they may well examine the digital footprint of job candidates when making hiring decisions. Restorick says: " It is therefore crucial that individuals navigate the delicate balance between expressing their truths and safeguarding their professional reputations."

Is it legal for employees to film their termination?

Technically it is not illegal for an individual to film their work meetings for their own personal use, even without consent of their employer, says Antonio Fletcher, Head of Employment at the law firm Whitehead Monckton.

However, a word of warning as it is unlawful for people to share the recording to third parties, such as by uploading to social media sites such as TikTok without consent of all involved.

