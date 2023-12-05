Macaulay Culkin, who was only ten when he played Kevin McCallister in the 1990 Christmas film Home Alone, has numerous siblings, including Succession’s Kieran Culkin

Culkin brothers, Kieran, left, and Macaulay pose with actress Rachel Minor at the premiere of Miramax film The Mighty in which Kieran had a role in 1998 Picture: Getty

Although Macaulay Culkin is 43 years of age, for many, he will always be frozen in childhood as he was only 10 when he played the iconic role of Kevin McCallister in the festive movie Home Alone. Macaulay’s parents were Kit Culkin and Patricia Brentrup, they were never married but were a couple from 1974 to 1995. Aside from Macaulay, Kit and Patricia had Shane, Dakota, Kieran, Quinn, Christian and Rory.

People reported in December 2022 that “Macaulay has spoken about his strained relationship with his father and has accused Kit of being ‘physically and mentally’ abusive of his career success. “(He said) ‘Do good, or I’ll hit you.’ He was a bad man. He was abusive, physically and mentally- "I can show you all my scars if I wanted to,” he said on WTF with Marc Maron in 2018.”

Macaulay Culkin wrote a semi-autobiographical novel Junior which featured open letters, poetry and essays to his father Kit. He told New York magazine “I think there’s two different fathers that I have. I have my father and I have one in my head. The real one is gone and should be gone. But I think I was looking to put the one in my head to rest.”

Although there were plenty of stories claiming that Macauley Culkin sued his parents and divorced them when he was 15 to stop them from controlling his future, he revealed the truth in an interview with Esquire where he said: “It’s always misconstrued that I ‘emancipated’ myself from my parents. I legally took my parents’ names off of my trust fund and found an executor, someone who would look over my finances, just in case anyone wanted to stick their f***ing pinkie in the pie.”

Macauley went on to say “But the next thing you know, the story was that I divorced my parents. I just thought I was doing it clearly - taking my father’s name off, taking my mom’s name off, so my opinion is unbiased. And when I did that, the whole thing kinda ended a lot faster.”

Macaulay Culkin’s siblings

Kieran Culkin

Kieran is two years younger than Macaulay and like his older brother, was a child actor. He had a small role in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and also starred in Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride Part 11. Alongside his younger brother Rory, Kieran starred in the movie ‘Igby Goes Down’ for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe.

Without question, Kieran Culkin is best known for his role as Roman Roy in Succession. He revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he was almost the character ‘Cousin Greg’ in the hit show. “They wanted me to read for Cousin Greg, which I just didn’t feel right for. I knew I was wrong (for it, and normally in any other script, I would be like, ‘Okay, I’m not right for the part, I’m going to close it. I’m not going to continue reading.”

Luckily for Succession viewers, Kieran read on and came to Roman Roy’s first line which was “Hey hey motherf***ers!” and he knew that was the part for him and said: “I thought, ‘Well I kind of like this guy. I like the way he talks. I can do that.” Kieran then asked the directors if he could audition for Roman, and despite them telling him they were not holding auditions for the part, Kieran sent them a tape anyway.

Kieran Culkin married his wife Jazz Charton in 2013 and they share two children.

Rory Culkin

Rory Culin is the youngest child of Kit and Patricia and has starred in such films as Richie Rich, Igby Goes Down, Signs, The Zodiac, Screams 4, and most recently, attracted widespread attention for his full-frontal nude scene in the Prime Video series Swarm. Rory is married to the cinematographer Sarah Scrivener.

Dakota Culkin

Dakota Culkin was born in 1978 and preferred to be on the other side of the camera to her siblings. She was an art production assistant on the thriller Lost Soul but tragically died after being hit by a car in 2008 when she was only 29 years old. When Macauley Culkin’s son was born in April 2021, he named him after his late sister.

Quinn Culkin

Although she did star alongside her brother Macauley in Wish Kid and The Good Son, it is thought that Quinn is no longer acting. She did join Rory at Macaulay's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2023.

Shane Culkin

Shane Culkin, who was born in 1976, prefers to keep himself out of the spotlight. However, he did play Wally Webb in Our Town on Broadway in 1988.

Christian Culkin

Christian Culkin, who was born in 1987, appeared alongside Kieran in the film My Summer Story, but that seems to be his only acting role.

Jennifer Adamson

Jennifer Adamson is the half-sister of the Culkin siblings, her father is Kit, and her mother is Adeena VanWagoner. She died in 2000 from a drug overdose, she was 29 at the time.

How much is Macauley Culkin worth?

Macauley Culkin reportedly is worth $18 million

Macauley Culkin’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’ Hara who played Kate McCallister the mother of Kevin McCallister (played by Macauley), recently revealed that she struggled to deliver a line from the movie when she was delivering a speech about him at a ceremony unveiling his star on the Hollywood walk of fame.

Catherine O’Hara revealed that “The scene where I had to drag him upstairs to sleep in the attic ‘cause he’d misbehaved, he’s mouthing off about the family and I say, ‘Well, you’d be pretty sad if you woke up tomorrow morning and you had no family,’ and he says ‘No I wouldn’t.’ And I was supposed to say, ‘Then say it again-maybe it’ll happen.’