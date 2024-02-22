Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All eight episodes of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” have dropped on Netflix in the United Kingdom this morning, with the much-anticipated reboot already getting a thumbs up from the NationalWorld TV team. It echoes some of the other reviews out there, which have stated that although not perfect, it’s a very good entry for the franchise.

It would appear that some viewers also have a similar opinion on the series, with Rotten Tomatoes currently sitting on a 70% audience rating for the series; that’s still considered “Certified Fresh,” but not quite as strong as the 95% that “One Piece” received as an audience score in 2023. Perhaps, there is some trepidation after all - for now.

But for those who cannot wait and just want to have the series spoiled - and there are some very big spoilers to come - NationalWorld TV have helped you save a day of your life by explaining the ending of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” but you’re missing out.

Spoilers ahead: you have been warned.

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” ending explained.

Aang battles Lord Ozai in the climactic final of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" (Robert Falconer/Netflix)

Aang faces his destiny as the Avatar and confronts Fire Lord Ozai in a battle to determine the fate of the world. Despite Ozai's overwhelming power, Aang adheres to his principles of nonviolence and seeks an alternative solution to end the conflict. Meanwhile, the Lord’s son, Prince Zuko, undergoes a personal transformation, renouncing his allegiance to his father and siding with Aang to restore balance to the world.

Aang, finally overwhelming Lord Ozai, then has to make a decision; does he let the Lord live, or kill him to prevent further bloodshed? Ultimately, he finds another solution by tapping into his spiritual connection to the past Avatars and using energybending to strip Ozai of his bending abilities, effectively neutralizing him as a threat

Katara engages in a fierce battle with Princess Azula, the cunning and manipulative daughter of Ozai. As the conflict escalates, Katara taps into her latent potential as a waterbender and confronts Azula in a showdown pushing Katara to the limit. Despite being punished for most of the battle, Katara taps into her emotions, drawing upon her love for her friends and her commitment to protecting the world from tyranny. With a renewed sense of determination, she manages to gain the upper hand against Azula, ultimately emerging victorious in their duel.

As the conflict escalates and the fate of the world hangs in the balance, Sokka showcases his leadership skills and ingenuity in organizing the defence of the Northern Water Tribe. Alongside his friends Aang, Katara, and Toph, as well as other allies, Sokka helps fortify the defences of the tribe and coordinates the resistance against the invading Fire Nation forces.

Throughout the series, Yue's character grapples with her identity and her responsibilities as a princess, especially in light of her connection to the spiritual world. She harbours a deep affection for Sokka, but their relationship is complicated by the looming threat of war and Yue's destiny. In the final battle against the Fire Nation, Yue's role becomes intertwined with the spiritual forces at play in the world. As the conflict reaches its climax, Yue sacrifices herself by giving her life force to restore the life of the Moon Spirit, Tui, who had been killed by Admiral Zhao. By merging with the spirit, Yue becomes one with the moon, ensuring the survival of her people and restoring balance to the world.

During the final battle, Sokka's tactical expertise proves invaluable in outmanoeuvring the enemy and turning the tide of the conflict. His strategic thinking and quick wit enable him to anticipate the Fire Nation's movements and devise countermeasures to thwart their advances. In addition to his contributions on the battlefield, Sokka undergoes personal growth and development throughout the series, overcoming his insecurities and embracing his role as a leader and protector.

Toph Bei Fong, the blind earthbending prodigy, plays a crucial role in the final battle, utilizing her seismic sense and earthbending abilities to counter the Fire Nation's forces. Her earthbending abilities allow her to create barriers, launch counterattacks, and disrupt enemy movements, after using her seismic sense to "see" the world around her and manipulate earth.

With the conflict resolved and balance restored (for now), the series concludes with scenes of the characters reflecting on their journey and the challenges they've overcome. Aang and Katara's burgeoning romantic relationship is hinted at, while Sokka and Toph continue to embark on adventures together.