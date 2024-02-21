Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s one more sleep until all eight episodes of Netflix’s much-anticipated live-action remake of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” drop on the streaming giant. That if you can get any sleep, given the nervous energy surrounding Netflix’s latest anime/manga adaptation.

For some, there is the hope that the popular Nickelodeon series gets the same reception that 2023’s live-action remake, “One Piece,” received upon its arrival on the platform. For others though, there is a worry that it ends up being more like Netflix’s attempt at turning the cult classic “Cowboy Bebop” into a live-action series. That, sadly, had a less than enthused response.

But with all the episodes dropping in one day, easily consumable in one big sitting (with an intermission like the movies) where to go after that? Or for long-time fans of the franchise, where to go back to or pick up from? NationalWorld TV takes a look at where to start when it comes to “Avatar: The Last Airbender” - from its original animated series and the comic book series following Korra.

How to follow the original “Avatar: The Last Airbender” in order

Avatar: The Last Airbender (TV series)

This is the original animated series that follows the journey of Aang, the Avatar, as he seeks to master all four elements and bring balance to the world. It consists of three seasons: Book One: Water, Book Two: Earth, and Book Three: Fire.

You can stream the original series in the United Kingdom on Netflix.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (comics)

After the conclusion of the TV series, several comic book series were released, continuing the story of Aang and his friends. The comics are divided into different trilogies and one-shots, expanding the “Avatar” world with each additional release

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” reading order:

The Lost Adventures (2011)

The Promise (2012)

The Search (2013)

The Rift (2014)

Smoke and Shadow (2015)

North and South (2016)

Imbalance (2018)

Team Avatar Tales (2019)

The Last Airbender (2010)

This live-action film, directed by M. Night Shyamalan, is an adaptation of the TV series. While it received mixed reviews from critics and fans, it follows the story of Aang, Katara, and Sokka as they battle against the Fire Nation.

If you want to watch it, the film is currently streaming on Paramount+.

The Legend of Korra (TV series)

Set several decades after the events of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” this animated series follows Korra, the next Avatar, as she learns to master the four elements and confronts new challenges in a rapidly changing world. It consists of four seasons.

The series is available to watch in the United Kingdom on Netflix.

The Legend of Korra (comics)

Similar to Avatar: The Last Airbender, “The Legend of Korra” also has a comic book series that continues the story beyond the TV series.

“The Legend of Korra” reading list

Turf Wars (2017-2018)

Ruins of the Empire (2019-2020)

The Legend of Korra: Friends for Life (2020)

When is “Avatar: The Last Airbender” streaming on Netflix?