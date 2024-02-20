Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anticipation mounts to see if Netflix’s live-action remake of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” will live up to the similar hype that “One Piece” received, and not the critically mauling that their “Cowboy Bebop” live-action retooling faced. Early opinions have been good so far - including from this writer, who’s sneaked a few episodes ahead of discussing it on this week's Screen Babble podcast.

But for fans of the franchise, can you blame them (or us if you include me) for being apprehensive over another reboot of “Avatar?” The last time someone tackled turning the iconic Nickelodeon series into a live-action feature, it didn’t pan out too well; was it the lack of special effects that killed it? Was it just one of those films in M. Night Shyamalan’s catalogue of works that fell flat after the release of “The Happening” starring Mark Wahlberg in 2008?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As it stands, it was a combination of many things, leading to a fumble at the box office and backlash from longtime fans - one of the first visible occurrences of a fandom turning on something that did not align with how “they” felt about how their favourite series panned out on celluloid.

Shyamalan’s “The Last Airbender,” was touted as a visually stunning masterpiece, was released in 2010 and was an overwhelming disappointment - not just at the box office, but with the fandom too, as longtime fans feeling alienated by the film's departure from the source material.

The controversy surrounding the film led to heated debates and divisions among fans, further souring the reception of the adaptation. Many fans felt disillusioned and betrayed by the film's failure to honour the spirit of the original series, leading to a loss of trust in future adaptations.

So, what went so wrong with M Night Shyamalan’s “The Last Airbender” film?

One of the most significant criticisms levelled against the film was its casting choices, which were accused of whitewashing characters originally depicted as people of colour in the animated series. The decision to cast predominantly white actors in roles meant to represent diverse Asian and Inuit cultures sparked widespread backlash and protests from fans and advocacy groups alike. It faced a similar backlash as the Scarlett Johansen live-action remake of the hallowed anime feature, “Ghost in the Shell.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans also felt Shyamalan’s take on the franchise struggled to capture the essence and depth of the original animated series, and that the film failed to do justice to the intricate world-building, nuanced characters, and thematic depth that made the series beloved. Shyamalan's adaptation was criticized for its shallow character development, stilted dialogue, and oversimplified storytelling, which failed to resonate with audiences familiar with the at times nuanced narrative of the animated series

Despite being marketed as a visually stunning spectacle, the film's special effects fell short of expectations. Critics and audiences alike panned the film for its lacklustre CGI, which failed to bring the bending abilities of the characters to life convincingly. The film's action sequences were often described as wooden and uninspired, lacking the fluidity and dynamism seen in the animated series.

"The Last Airbender" created a rift within the fan community, with some longtime fans feeling alienated by the film's departure from the source material. The controversy surrounding the film led to heated debates and divisions among fans, further souring the reception of the adaptation. Many fans felt disillusioned and betrayed by the film's failure to honour the spirit of the original series, leading to a loss of trust in future adaptations.

The failure of "The Last Airbender" had significant repercussions for the franchise as a whole. Plans for a trilogy were shelved, and future live-action adaptations were put on hold indefinitely - until Netflix chose to roll the dice with the upcoming series.

When does “Avatar: The Last Airbender” begin on Netflix?