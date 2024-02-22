Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Mary Denucciõ has issued an apology over asking fans to donate money to help her treat a cancer she never had.

The 23-year-old reality star whose wedding to Brandan Denucciõ aired during Season 5 of Day Fiancé: The Other Way in autumn, took to Instagram Stories to admit she had "made a mistake" was "just human".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Explaining how she could have made such a "mistake", Mary wrote: "When the doctor told me I have a colon issue I thought that means I have cancer." She continued: "I got [an] anxiety attack and I thought I have colon cancer and posted it without thinking. I’m just a human."

She added: "I’m in pain right now and the pain won’t go away. I kept throwing up and I feel so weak." Clarifying what she had been diagnosed with, Mary explained: "The doctor says my liver is inflamed and I have blood infection, UTI and haemorrhoids. We are still waiting for another laboratory test for my colon."

As well as apologising, Mary has asked fans to stop "harassing" her and "wishing her to die" for the "mistake".

Mary is a controversial figure in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise for her controlling ways towards her husband, Brandan. The young couple are parents to one daughter called Midnight, they post regular updates on their relationship and life in the Philippines to their 70K followers on TikTok.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to People, Denucciõ and husband, Brandan, first claimed she had been diagnosed with cancer last weekend when he shared a link to a fundraising page on his Instagram Story along with a plea to "save her life".

The page, which has since been deleted, claimed she had been "diagnosed with colon cancer", after seeking help for symptoms Mary had been experiencing since high school. It asked fans to donate funds to help pay for surgery to "remove Mary's colon cancer" and had apparently raised about $1,300 (around £1,030) or so before it was stopped.