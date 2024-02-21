TikTok influencer Devlynn Cyr separating from husband after colon surgery turned into hysterectomy
A TikTok star has announced she is separating from her husband - while going through chemotherapy.
Canadian influencer Devlynn Cyr has been through a rollercoaster of health complications as of late, after waking up from colon surgery last year to learn she had stage three colon cancer. Since then, she has had a hysterectomy to remove her uterus and is now undergoing chemo treatment.
Advertisement
Advertisement
After social media followers noticed she wasn't wearing her wedding ring in a recent video, Cyr uploaded a new video confirming she and her husband Greg are separating.
The 39-year-old said: "We have mutually made the decision that we’re going to separate. Now before anybody gets their feathers ruffled, Greg is not abandoning me, I’m not abandoning him.
"We just need to take a few steps back before we can take three steps forward.
"Cancer hasn’t been easy. I’ve lost myself and who I am, and my ability to do things. I’m unfortunately not like most people where I’m like, I’ve got to live my best life right now in case something happens.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"I am a person that shuts down, and I don’t want to get sick and I don’t want to do anything that could make it so I’m not here for an extended period of time. I’ve lost my ability to smile or do things that I love and just be fun, because everything is about cancer."
Greg added that he will still be accompanying her to therapy and chemo appointments, describing their split as a "mental separation" instead of a physical one.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.