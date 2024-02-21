Devlynn Cyr and husband Greg have announced their separation. (Picture: Devlynn Cyr/TikTok)

A TikTok star has announced she is separating from her husband - while going through chemotherapy.

Canadian influencer Devlynn Cyr has been through a rollercoaster of health complications as of late, after waking up from colon surgery last year to learn she had stage three colon cancer. Since then, she has had a hysterectomy to remove her uterus and is now undergoing chemo treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Health Weekly newsletter - your one-stop shop to a better you Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After social media followers noticed she wasn't wearing her wedding ring in a recent video, Cyr uploaded a new video confirming she and her husband Greg are separating.

The 39-year-old said: "We have mutually made the decision that we’re going to separate. Now before anybody gets their feathers ruffled, Greg is not abandoning me, I’m not abandoning him.

"We just need to take a few steps back before we can take three steps forward.

"Cancer hasn’t been easy. I’ve lost myself and who I am, and my ability to do things. I’m unfortunately not like most people where I’m like, I’ve got to live my best life right now in case something happens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I am a person that shuts down, and I don’t want to get sick and I don’t want to do anything that could make it so I’m not here for an extended period of time. I’ve lost my ability to smile or do things that I love and just be fun, because everything is about cancer."