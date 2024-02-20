Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. (Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire)

The Duchess of York is urging people to get themselves checked for health problems - before it's too late.

Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with skin cancer in January, just months after starting treatment for breast cancer. Now, as part of Cancer Prevention Action Week, the 64-year-old has spoken out about how check-ups "could make the difference between life and death".

In an Instagram post, she admitted that she was even contemplating skipping her annual mammogram last year - meaning her cancer would not have been picked up.

She said: "I would like to urge anyone who is able to be diligent with their health check ups. I’m determined to do whatever I can to help raise awareness by sharing my experience. I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, this year and had it not been for the diligence and care of my physicians, my situation could have been so much worse.

"It was a busy 2023 and I almost put off my routine mammogram, but my sister Jane convinced me to go. After undergoing a mastectomy and reconstruction, I could only hope that I was in the clear, which is why a new diagnosis of skin cancer came as a shock.