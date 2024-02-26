Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lottie Lion, a former librarian who starred on series 15 of The Apprentice has given another health update after official diagnosis of a congenital heart condition.

Lottie was in Bali when she began to experience heart palpitations, but ignored them as she believed it was just a symptom of anxiety. She then flew to Australia where she collapsed and was taken to hospital.

During her hospitalisation last week Lottie shared a selfie from her hospital bed in which she was wearing an oxygen mask, and jokingly wrote ‘Onlyfans material?’ Today (February 26) Lottie has given a new health update as she told her social media followers that she was ‘taking life slowly’ after her diagnosis and a failed operation.

The Apprentice star Lottie Lion is 'taking life slowly' after heart condition diagnosis in Australia

What happened to Lottie Lion?

It has been revealed that Lottie was diagnosed in Australia with Wolff Parkinson-White, a condition which causes the heart to beat abnormally fast for periods of time. In Lottie’s case her heartbeat was at 200bpm, compared to the normal resting rate of 60-100bpm.

She is currently unable to return to the UK as she is not fit enough, and will need to stay in Australia where she will be on a course of medication for three months ahead of a heart operation. Without the operation, Lottie will be at an increased risk of suffering a stroke or heart attack.

Lottie Lion gives health update after unsuccessful operation in Australia, but praises healthcare in Sydney

Sharing her latest health update to her 80,000 Instagram followers, Lottie said in a story: “I’m Okay, I'm stable, I'm recovering from what was really not that big a procedure, the only issue is it was unsuccessful. So I had to have cardiac ablation but not via a catheter, I had to have it via a hybrid surgery but it was unsuccessful. And now I’m on a waiting list for three months until I can have open heart surgery.”

She added: “I’m taking life slowly at the moment, I’m just recovering, getting back to my usual self. I’m on four different types of me twice a day for three months and then hopefully touch wood everything will be okay after my second procedure.”