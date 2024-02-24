Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden. (Picture: Getty Images)

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has announced that her body has "no evidence" of cancer.

The 33-year-old was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in May last year, after finding a lump in her breast before going on her honeymoon. The dancer, from South Wales, has been undergoing treatment ever since, with a masectomy leading into chemotherapy.

Now, a recent health check has found "no evidence" of cancer in Dowden's body, which she described as her "biggest accomplishment yet".

Posting on social media, Dowden explained that she won't get the official all-clear for another five years, and will be taking monthly injections. She will also have regular health check-ups during that time.

She said: "I won’t be getting the all-clear for five years especially with a hormone-fed cancer. But it was all worth it.

"[I am] so grateful for all the care I received and continue to have. To my husband, family and friends who supported me unconditionally and to you guys.

"I will still need a monthly injection for five years and regular check ups. Chemo and this past year has certainly took its toll on my body both physically and mentally, so I’ll be taking the next few months to heal and recover.