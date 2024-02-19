Strictly star Amy Dowden is rushed to hospital as she shares emotional picture on Instagram
Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has been taken to hospital.
The professional dancer was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in May last year and has been undergoing treatment. Now, the dancer says her family has been "by her side" after she was rushed into hospital last week.
Taking to social media, Dowden has now updated fans on her condition.
She said: "So last week didn't exactly go to plan - feeling much better now and still taking it easy. But can't thank the NHS and the care I received on respiratory unit enough.
"Also to my family and Ben of course. Always dropping everything and spending endless hours next to my bed whilst I mainly slept. Feeling much better and thanks for the many messages after going quiet!
"Off to the oncology unit today for my monthly injection (missed it last week with being poorly). How is everyone? The sun is shining and I certainly can't wait for spring."
In November last year, Dowden completed her chemotherapy treatment, after months of sepsis, blood clots, hair loss and a Chrons flare-up.
"I’ll never be the same Amy again," she said. "But what I do know is I’m so much stronger than I ever knew and I have made the most amazing friends along the way."
