Richard Gaisford: Good Morning Britain reporter rushed to hospital for emergency surgery as Susanna Reid gives viewers update
Good Morning Britain star Richard Gaisford was rushed to hospital over the weekend for emergency surgery.
The popular morning news show's chief correspondent updated his followers on X about his health emergency. He also thanked NHS staff at Portsmouth Hospitals University.
In his update, Gaisford shared an image of himself in a hospital gown and bed, saying: "Not quite the Sunday I’d planned. Many thanks to the incredible team @PHU_NHS [Portsmouth Hospitals University] for amazing care and a spot of emergency surgery. NHS at its very best. I realise there are untold pressures at the moment, but the service I received was first class and hugely appreciated."
GMB presenters Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley addressed the situation on Monday morning's episode of the show. Reid explained that Gaisford was admitted to hospital after suffering from an infection which would not clear up. She said: "He had to be in hospital over the weekend. He'd had an infection, and antibiotics didn't deal with it. So he popped in to see if it was alright. Suddenly he was undergoing emergency surgery."
Reid and Madeley shared "very best wishes" with Gaisford adding that they were wishing him a "swift recovery", while Lorraine Kelly also sent her best wishes to the correspondent. Gaisford's followers also shared their best wishes with the journalist, with one saying in reply to his post: "Oh Gosh Richard!! I really hope you are ok and on the mend soon!"
