Good Morning Britain | What did Kate Garraway say as she returned to Good Morning Britain this morning?
Kate Garraway expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support she received from viewers as she resumed hosting Good Morning Britain, less than a week after her husband Derek Draper's funeral.
"It was lovely to be back at the desk," Garraway admitted, though she confessed to feeling "wobbly."
"The make-up girls had me in tears this morning just by saying hello," she shared at the beginning of the programme. "Thank you to all of you at home as well. I know I mentioned it on Monday, but you have been incredible."
Co-host Ben Shephard lightened the mood with a quip, promising Garraway a bit of "leeway" before praising her for the "extraordinary funeral" she arranged for Derek. "You really did Derek proud, it was an extraordinary thing," he remarked.
Garraway, acknowledging her emotions, said, "I definitely wanted to make it about Derek, not about me. It was really lovely as well to feel so much love from everybody here."
Later in the show, entertainment reporter Richard Arnold welcomed Garraway back, noting, "There’s a gush of emotion welcoming you back today, it’s lovely to have you home." Arnold also reminisced about Derek's funeral, likening it to a "Greek wedding" and sharing a humorous anecdote about getting drenched with Champagne.
Shephard shared messages from viewers, with one expressing, "It's great to see Kate back with her sidekick Ben."
Additionally, Shephard posted a selfie of himself and Garraway on social media, captioned: "Morning! Lovely to have Kate back with us – thank you for all the messages we’ve had already. You’ll be pleased to know I’m already tidying up after her, so things are getting back to normal."
