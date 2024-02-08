Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kate Garraway expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support she received from viewers as she resumed hosting Good Morning Britain, less than a week after her husband Derek Draper's funeral.

"It was lovely to be back at the desk," Garraway admitted, though she confessed to feeling "wobbly."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The make-up girls had me in tears this morning just by saying hello," she shared at the beginning of the programme. "Thank you to all of you at home as well. I know I mentioned it on Monday, but you have been incredible."

Co-host Ben Shephard lightened the mood with a quip, promising Garraway a bit of "leeway" before praising her for the "extraordinary funeral" she arranged for Derek. "You really did Derek proud, it was an extraordinary thing," he remarked.

Garraway, acknowledging her emotions, said, "I definitely wanted to make it about Derek, not about me. It was really lovely as well to feel so much love from everybody here."

Later in the show, entertainment reporter Richard Arnold welcomed Garraway back, noting, "There’s a gush of emotion welcoming you back today, it’s lovely to have you home." Arnold also reminisced about Derek's funeral, likening it to a "Greek wedding" and sharing a humorous anecdote about getting drenched with Champagne.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shephard shared messages from viewers, with one expressing, "It's great to see Kate back with her sidekick Ben."