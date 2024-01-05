Tributes to the family have poured in from colleagues and politicians

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derek Draper, the former lobbyist and political adviser who was married to TV host Kate Garraway, has died at the age of 56 following long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus.

A statement from Garraway on Instagram said: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.”

Garraway has been hailed for helping to shine a light on the “selfless care” many family members give to their loved ones across the UK and the “very real challenges” they face.

She created two documentaries detailing her family’s life as Draper fought his long-term illness, with both programmes winning a National Television Award in the authored documentary category.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She also wrote two books - The Power Of Hope and The Strength Of Love: Embracing An Uncertain Future With Resilience And Optimism - and has been praised for sharing her family’s experience.

But how many children do the couple share together? Here is everything you need to know.

How many children do Kate Garraway and Derek Draper have?

Garraway and Draper have two children together. The first - Darcey Mary Draper - was born on 10 March 2006, while William - also known as 'Billy' - was born on 28 July 2009. That makes them 17 and 14 respectively.

It's common for children of public figures to lead relatively private lives, shielded from the media and public scrutiny, and that seems to be the case too here.

Who has paid tribute?

Advertisement

Advertisement

A number of high-profile names have paid tribute to the family as they deal with the loss of Derek.

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair has led Labour tributes to Derek Draper, describing the one-time political adviser as a ruthless political operative and “an important part of the New Labour story”.

Sir Tony said: “I am so sad to hear the news about Derek. My heart goes out to Kate and their children William and Darcey.

“It is extraordinary and remarkable that Derek survived so long after the ravages of Covid. And that was in large measure due to the love Derek had for his family and they for him. This also says something very special about Derek.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another former prime minister, Gordon Brown, wrote on social media: “So sad that after such a brave struggle Derek Draper has lost his life as a result of Covid. I will remember him as brilliant, creative and multitalented, and our thoughts are with Kate, Darcey and Billy.”

This Morning host Alison Hammond said the crew of the ITV mid-morning show were “sending our love” to Garraway and her children, while presenting the show on Friday.