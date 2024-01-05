Kate Garraway with her husband, Derek Draper (Photo: Press Association Images)

Derek Draper, the husband of Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway has died after a lengthy battle with health issues stemming from Covid complications.

Draper contracted Covid in March 2020, remaining hospitalised in a critical condition for 13 months. Despite returning home full time in May 2021, he continued to suffer from complications, with Garraway previously stating that he "may never recover".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes have poured in, with Good Morning Britain colleague Susanna Reid sharing, "Our whole hearts are with you all." Speaking live on air, This Morning presenter Alison Hammond said the team were "sending our love", and Sir Elton John stated he was sending "love and thoughts" to the family.

Garraway shared Draper's story in an ITV documentary, Caring for Derek in 2022, the one-hour episode showcases how family life had changed whilst they adapted to Draper's illness. Here's everything you need to know about what happened to Derek Draper and how you can watch Caring for Derek.

Who was Derek Draper?

Draper, was a big figure in the Labour Party, working as a lobbyist until 1998 when he was caught up in the "lobbygate" scandal. He then went on to retrain as a psychotherapist, writing often on psychology and becoming a published author. He married Garraway in 2005, they had two children together, a daughter called Darcy who was born in 2006 and son William in 2009. In March 2020, Draper contracted Covid and was rushed to hospital.

What happened to Kate Garraway's husband?

Kate Garraway confirmed her husband, Derek Draper had died in a post on Instagram explaining that he had been ill since December following a cardiac arrest, which due to damage he had experienced from Covid had led to complications.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her statement said: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed. I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

“Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life.”

Did Derek Draper have Covid?

Draper caught coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic in March 2020. After ten weeks in intensive care, he was put into an induced coma for a month. In total, he spent nearly thirteen months in hospital, and didn’t return home until April 2021.

Where can I watch Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek documentary?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek aired on ITV in February 2022, the hour-long special looked at Draper’s recovery from Covid, after being seriously ill with the virus in 2020, and the impact his illness had on both he and Garraway’s life. Set over Christmas 2021, it follows Garraway’s efforts to take care of him over the holiday period.

The documentary is currently available to stream on ITVX, the synopsis reads: "Kate Garraway and her husband Derek share the upheaval that has dominated their family's lives, as they care for Derek who is still critically ill in hospital with Covid."

Where can I watch the Kate Garraway: Finding Derek documentary?

In 2021, Garraway also took part in a documentary called Finding Derek, which documented her husband's battle with Covid and the subsequent health complications. The documentary film is currently available to watch on ITVX, the synopsis reads: "Journalist and presenter Kate Garraway lets cameras document her husband's battles with Covid and how her family have adjusted to a new way of life."

Where can I watch Kate Garraway Life Stories?