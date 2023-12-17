Still suffering from the effects of Covid-19, Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper is said to be 'fighting for his life' following a 'massive' heart attack

Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper is said to be 'fighting for life' after suffering a 'massive' heart attack. Picture: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Derek Draper has suffered a 'massive' heart attack, and is fighting for his life, his wife, Kate Garraway, has revealed. The Good Morning Britain presenter is said to have cancelled all TV and radio work to keep vigil 24/7, taking an indefinite leave of absence from presenting.

Derek, 56, contracted Covid-19 back in 2020, and became ill last Monday. Friends and family have been alerted to his worsening condition. A source has told The Sun: "Everyone is praying for a miracle. Derek suffered a massive heart attack earlier this week which has left him fighting for his life all over again. It was sudden and a shock as he had been doing so well and was in great spirits, looking forward to Christmas at home with the family.

"Kate is by his side 24 hours a day and is willing him on to win this latest battle for his life. Derek has fought so many times, and always, against all odds, come out the other side."

They added: "Kate has been utterly incredible — by his side while being an amazing mum to Darcey and Billy, and trying to manage their expectations of a family Christmas."

In a statement to the publication, Kate’s spokesperson confirmed Derek had "been taken very seriously ill this week. He is a fighter and we are all praying for him to win this latest battle."