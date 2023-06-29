Kate Garraway has enjoyed a successful career in journalism which started back in 1989

Kate Garraway has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) and she celebrated the occasion with the support of her family and husband Derek Draper on Wednesday 28 June.

The Good Morning Britain presenter received the award from William, Prince of Wales, at Windsor Castle after she was recognised in the 2022 New Year honours.

Garraway has enjoyed a lengthy career as a news presenter which started back in 1989, but what has she had to say about her MBE award?

Here is everything you need to know.

Why was Kate Garraway awarded an MBE?

Garraway was recognised in the 2022 New Year Honours for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

She is best known by audiences for her work as a TV presenter on Good Morning Britain. She has also previously worked as a journalist for ITV News and as a co-presenter on GMTV.

The presenter also appeared in the 2019 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! And finished in fourth place.

What did Kate Garraway say about her MBE award?

Garraway said she felt honoured to receive the MBE award from Prince William, but admitted that she felt a bit awkward during the event.

Speaking on the news of the accolade, Garraway said: “I actually feel really awkward about it all really, I don’t know why, because I’m thrilled to bits and incredibly honoured.

“But you just sort of think ‘what? Me?’, and then you think it’s not real.”

The TV presenter added that she faced a number of negative comments about the awards, which she said was for broadcasting and not because she had been taking care of her husband.

She added: “I think it has (evoked) strange feelings. And there have been a few comments since it was announced of people saying ‘why has she got this? I look after my loved one.’

“I haven’t got it for looking after Derek. It is for broadcasting and I think also for charity work. But you know there’s lots of people that feel you deserve it more. So it’s a strange feeling.”

Who is Derek Draper?

Derek Draper is an English former lobbyist and political advisor, who also worked as a psychotherapist later in his career.

Draper is the husband of Kate Garraway, the pair married in 2005 and they have two children.

Draper fell seriously ill with Covid in March 2020, during the height of the pandemic, which left him with long-lasting damage to his organs and needing daily care.

Garraway has spoken candidly about her husband's condition and she has made two documentaries detailing her family’s life as Draper battles the long-term effects of coronavirus. The two documentaries were both critically acclaimed at the National Television Awards in the authored documentary category.