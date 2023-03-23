MoneySavingExpert will regularly appear on the ITV morning show

Martin Lewis is set to become a regular co-host on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

The 50-year-old financial journalist and consumer champion will join the popular breakfast programme on various Wednesdays throughout the year. He will host the show alongside long-term presenter Susanna Reid.

Lewis has appeared on the programme plenty of times in the past and the show introduced Martin’s Money Mondays last year, which saw him feature every Monday in September to offer viewers the most up-to-date information on the cost-of-living crisis. But he will soon have a regular spot in the hot seat starting on Wednesday 29 March.

Good Morning Britain features a rotating cast of co-hosts joining Susanna Reid between Mondays and Wednesdays, with Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway taking over duties on Thursday and Fridays. Martin Lewis will join Richard Madeley and Ed Balls as a recuring host.

What has Martin Lewis said?

Speaking about his appointment, Lewis said: “To have the ability to hold politicians to account over the cost of living is a privilege and a responsibility. It’s a slight gear change from my usual work, but after years of answering complex questions, it’s nice for once to be asking them. So I was delighted when ITV offered me the role of regular presenter.

Martin Lewis pictured on set of The Martin Lewis Money Show, gesturing to the audience (Credit: Multistory Media/Jonathan Hordle/ITV)

“The difficulty came with working it around my day job, as money saving expert, which is always my priority. So I’m hopeful the solution we’ve come up with, to lock in a dozen special shows a year, sitting alongside Susanna Reid’s brilliant journalism, is one the show’s viewers will welcome.”

Lewis will co-host his first show on 29 March, kicking off his regular presenting duties with a tax year end special on ITV1 and ITVX. The show will start at 6am.

ITV “thrilled” to welcome him as a co-host

Susanna Reid said: “Martin Lewis is undoubtedly the voice of the nation when it comes to the cost-of-living crisis. Together we will continue to challenge politicians and hold them to account. I can’t wait to have him sitting next to me again at the GMB desk from next week.”

Managing director of ITV daytime Emma Gormley added: “As Good Morning Britain continues to answer the questions the nation wants and needs answering each weekday morning, we’re thrilled to welcome Martin Lewis as a regular co-host.”

Who is Martin Lewis?

Lewis is the founder of financial advice website MoneySavingExpert.com and also hosts the The Martin Lewis Money Show Live on ITV, which sees him offer advice to members of the public on topics such as the cost-of living-crisis and rising household bills. Lewis took home the expert award for his broadcasting work at the National Television Awards in October last year.

He went to university at the London School of Economics and after graduating was the general secretary of the LSE Students' Union, but then later went and studied broadcast journalism at Cardiff University. He became a producer for the BBC Business Unit.

Lewis moved to the satelitte channel Simply Money where he cultivated his "Money Saving Expert" persona, but it later collapsed. He appeared on ITV Meridian’s Spotlight Programme "Save yourself a fortune".