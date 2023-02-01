Martin Lewis said up to nine million people are currently overpaying on their phone contracts

Martin Lewis is urging all mobile phone users to check their contracts and send two key text messages to help save money on bills.

The advice comes ahead of a huge price increase in the coming months, with most mobile phone providers set to raise their prices by around 14% from April.

Lewis warned that up to nine million people are likely to be out of contract and overpaying on their current deal, with some even paying for an old handset.

The money saving expert stressed the importance of shopping around and said phone users should check comparison sites to see if they can get a better deal elsewhere.

Speaking during the ITV Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday evening (31 January), he told viewers: “What you need to do to check, in most cases, is free text INFO to 85075 on your current phone.

“That should tell you whether you have termination fees to leave your contract. Sometimes they can’t do it, but it’s worth checking.”

Martin Lewis is urging all mobile phone users to check their contracts (Photo: ITV)

Addressing mobile phone users who are out of contract, he said: “If you’re out of contract there are actually some of you - outrageously, and this should not be allowed - who got a contract with a handset and once you paid the handset off, they keep the price at the same level so you’re still paying the with-handset price even if you’re no longer using it.”

Lewis went on to say that users who are willing to switch mobile phone networks could make “huge savings” and said people can still retain their number by sending another simple text.

He explained: “All you do is change the SIM in your phone, which is your phone’s ID. Use a comparison site because they have lots of deals that can be factored in with them.”

The financial guru then highlighted a deal with unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, with 5GB for just £3.40 per month, plus a deal for 15GB for £4 per month.

Lewis added: “Most people are paying so much more than that. If you want to keep your number, text PAC to 65075 on your old phone, they will send you your PAC code and you use this with your new provider as a way to keep your old number. Of course you could use this as a way to haggle with your existing provider.”

For anyone wanting to keep their existing deal over fear of losing their phone signal, Lewis said it is important to bear in mind that only four different mobile phone providers in the UK - EE, O2, Three and Vodafone - and every other mobile provider is just “piggybacking” on their signals. As such it’s important to do a comparison search before settling with a single network.

He said: “Some comparison sites will let you do a comparison limiting to the signal that you get, so you may be able to save money and stick on your signal.

“I’m not saying it will be exactly the same service - these are different firms, you might not get WiFi calling, you might have to pay for voicemail, you might not get 5G, you might not be able to tether.