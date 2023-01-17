Around 1.3 million Sky Mobile customers will see a price rise in their phone bill

Sky Mobile customers who are out of contract will see their bills rise by £1 a month, or an average of 9%, in February.

The provider said the majority of its tariffs are increasing in price and all affected customers will be contacted with details about how the change will affect them.

It marks the first time in five years the provider has raised prices on any of its mobile plans and the rise follows the current rate of inflation, which is currently 10.7%.

The hike will come into effect from 14 February and Sky said the first payments will be taken on 17 February. If your payment date is before 17 February, the increase will show on your next bill.

Only customers who are no longer in a contract on 14 February, and on certain tariffs, will see their price go up. If your contract ends after 14 February 2023, the price of your plan will not increase. Sky says this is in line with its promise of no mid-contract mobile prices.

A Sky Mobile spokesperson said: "This is not a decision we have taken lightly. We try to provide our customers with as much value as possible which is why our data plans have not increased in price for five years.

"However due to increased cost pressures, the majority of our mobile tariffs are increasing by £1, with the average percentage increase being below levels of inflation."

Any customers who are unhappy with the rise in the bill can leave penalty-free anytime. Customers can also haggle with Sky for a better deal and it is always advised to shop around to find the cheapest deal.

Sky broadband teams up with DWP

Sky customers can access cheaper broadband rates in a new scheme being run by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

The media giant has become the first major connectivity provider to join the initiative, which makes it easier for benefit claimants to get discounted broadband and mobile tariffs.

According to the DWP, low-income families could save as much as £180 a year compared to standard industry tariffs.

The DWP will automatically verify which customers are eligible for the scheme, as previously, people on a low-income broadband tariff had to verify their entitlement to providers with Jobcentre letters or screenshots of their Universal Credit account.

Minister for Social Mobility, Youth and Progression Mims Davies said: "It’s positive to see a major provider, such as Sky, sign up to our scheme, making it easier for families to access cheaper broadband and mobile tariffs in difficult times, and I call on other providers to follow suit in offering this type of tariff for those in need. Claimants who think they might be eligible for one of these tariffs should contact their provider.