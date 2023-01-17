Latest from trade unions on more walkouts in dispute over pay and conditions

Rail passengers are being warned to expect more disruption in coming weeks after a leading trade union announced fresh strike action.

The train drivers’ union Aslef announced that it would be staging further walkouts after rejecting the latest offer from a number of train operating companies. It said the proposal was “never acceptable”.

The RMT and TSSA unions have also warned that further strike action could be on the cards in the ongoing dispute with train operators but have not confirmed if or when this will take place.

Aslef’s announcement comes after the Transport Secretary Mark Harper said he had given the train operating companies a new mandate to offer an improved deal to the unions. Aslef said the offer it rejected was made on Friday 6 January, before this new mandate was announced.

Aslef’s general secretary Mick Whelan said the union was willing to continue negotiations but the latest offer was “rushed out” ahead of the union’s meeting with Rail Minister Huw Merriman on Monday 9 January and was “clearly unacceptable”. As a result, train drivers across England will stage two days of strikes, on Wednesday 1 and Friday 3 February.

Whelan said: ‘It’s now clear to our members, and to the public, that this was never about reform or modernisation but an attempt to get hundreds of millions of pounds of productivity for a 20% pay cut while taking away any hope of the union having any say in the future.

“Irreparable harm has been done to the integrity of the negotiating process and the future ability to negotiate an appropriate way forward, but we make ourselves available anyway.

‘Not only is the offer a real-terms pay cut, with inflation running north of 10%, but it came with so many conditions attached that it was clearly unacceptable. They want to rip up our terms and conditions in return for a real-terms pay cut.

“Our members at these companies have not had an increase since 2019, despite soaring inflation, and it is time the companies – encouraged, perhaps, by the government – sat down with us and got serious. That is the way – and the only way – to end this dispute.”

Aslef General Secretary Mick Whelan said the latest offer was unacceptable (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Giving evidence to the Transport Select Committee last week, Whelan said that a settlement was “further away than when we started”, a view echoed by Frank Ward of the TSSA. The unions accused the Department for Transport of interfering in negotiations and inserting unacceptable demands into any deal.

One of the biggest sticking points is the widespread adoption of driver only operated trains, which the unions say would make the railways less safe for staff and passengers. Aslef said the matter was a red line on which it won’t back down while RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that it “will never happen as long as the RMT exists”.

Giving evidence to the transport committee last week Lynch warned: “We haven’t got an agreement. Until we get an agreement we’re not close to it.” He told MPs: “The cumulative inflation for 2022 and 2023 is in excess of 20%, we’ve been offered 8% by the TOCs [train operating companies] for those two years and 9% by Network Rail.

“They’re seeking drastic changes such as the elimination of ticket offices in Britain. The last version of the offer we had from the TOC, there will be no guards either. These are very stark choices. Plus they want to dilute all our contractual terms and conditions.

“Even if a revised package comes forward, I don’t know if our members will go anywhere near accepting those proposals.”

The RMT, which is in dispute with 14 TOCs as well as infrastructure operator Network Rail, has a mandate for further strike action until May but has not yet announced any planned action.

The TSSA’s current strike mandates - at 10 TOCs - expire in late January and the union has also not announced plans for any further strikes. It is, however, balloting members on more strike action in 2023 and taking action short of strikes at Greater Anglia until late February and at South Western Railway until early March.

A TSSA spokesperson said: "We have had detailed discussions [with the RDG] and we are working jointly towards a revised offer. Both parties have agreed to continue discussions over the coming days."