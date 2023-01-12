Customers with older Sky boxes can upgrade to Sky Q at no extra cost

Sky is giving out upgrades to new TV set-top boxes at no extra cost to customers.

The free upgrade is being given out to anyone who currently has an older Sky+ device, which can be traded in for the latest Sky Q box.

Advertisement

The move comes after certain channels, such as BBC one and BBC Two, are switching over their local programming to HD this month, which means customers with the Sky+ set-top boxes won’t be able to watch the channels as these are not HD ready.

Advertisement

If you have an affected box, a message will appear on the screen saying: "The BBC is making all its services available in HD. To watch local BBC One programmes, you need to upgrade to HD. If you are a Sky TV customer, you should visit www.sky.com/help/bbcupgrade."

To see if your Sky Box is affected, switch over to Channel 5, number 105 on your remote. If you see Channel 5 HD, it means you are not affected. If you see Channel 5 in SD, this means you are affected and will need to upgrade your Sky box.

Advertisement

You can also press Services on your Sky remote, then Press 4 then 5 and check the version number. If your box is one in the list below you’ll need to update it.

Sky+ was originally launched in 2001, soon attracting more than five million customers due to its simple user interface, iconic remote control and ability to record shows onto its internal hard disk. At the time this was a ground-breaking device that offered a new way to watch TV.

List of affected boxes:

Advertisement

Sky+

4F2001 to 4F2006 (Amstrad)

4F2101 to 4F2118 and 9F2101 to 9F2137 (Amstrad or Pace)

9F2001 to 9F2024, PVR2, 9F2201 to 9F2235, 9F2301 to 9F2339 (Pace)

4E2101 to 4E2141 (Thomson)

Advertisement

Digibox