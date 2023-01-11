Jeremy Renner returns as power broker Mike McClusky in Mayor of Kingstown Season 2, coming to Paramount+ in the UK this January

Mayor of Kingstown, a crime drama starring Jeremy Renner, is returning to Paramount+ for its second series this January.

The series, which also stars Dianne Wiest and Tóbi Bámtéfá, follows a political fixer who negotiates between police and prisoners. Alongside Yellowstone (and its spinoffs) and Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown is one of a number of Paramount+ shows executive produced by Taylor Sheridan.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mayor of Kingstown.

What’s it about?

Mayor of Kingstown is a crime drama set in and around the world of prisons. Mike McClusky is a fixer and a power broker, trying to maintain a semblance of order between the police and the guards, the prison inmates, and local politicians.

Season 2 picks up in the wake of the prison riot that ended Season 1, with McClusky picking up the pieces and navigating the different power struggles between factions still close to boiling point.

Who stars in Mayor of Kingstown?

Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin ‘Bunny’Washington and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown, sat outside on rickety chairs (Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+)

Jeremy Renner plays Mike McCluskey, a power broker forced to step up after the murder of his older brother. Renner is best known of course for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though you might also recognise him from performances in The Hurt Locker, Mission Impossible, and that one episode of House.

Dianne Wiest plays Miriam McCluskey, Mike’s mother. Wiest, who won Academy Awards for her performances in Hannah and Her Sisters and Bullets Over Broadway, has previously starred in the television series Law & Order and Life in Pieces. Taylor Handley (Bird Box) also stars as Mike’s younger brother Kyle.

Tóbi Bámtéfá plays Bunny Washington, one of the prisoners and the closest thing Mike has to a friend. Prior to appearing in Mayor of Kingstown, Bámtéfá starred in British crime dramas Tin Star and Lucky Man. You might also recognise him from The Witcher.

They’re joined by Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones, Kin) as Milo, an imprisoned Russian mobster with a mysterious connection to Mike, as well as Emma Laird (The Crowded Room) as Iris, a love interest for Mike.

Who writes and directs the series?

Mayor of Kingstown was created by Hugh Dillon and Taylor Sheridan, who each write and direct episodes of the series. Sheridan of course is best known for the Yellowstone saga; Dillon, meanwhile, is an actor first and foremost, currently starring in both Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Mayor of Kingstown will begin on Paramount+ in the UK on Monday 16 January (a day after the US broadcast of its first episode), with new episodes arriving weekly thereafter. You can sign up for Paramount+ right here.

How many episodes are there?

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 is made up of ten episodes, much like its first season. Each episode will be around an hour long.

Where is Mayor of Kingstown filmed?

Mayor of Kingstown is set in Michigan, though it films in Canada (mainly in Toronto, Ontario, and the surrounding areas). The prison scenes are filmed in Kingston Penitentiary, again in Ontario; interestingly, series creator Hugh Dillon grew up near Kingston Penitentiary, which is what inspired the show.

For Season 2, a lot of filming took place at the Lampe Marina and Presque Isle Bay near Erie, Pennsylvania, which will be home to key scenes throughout the series.

Will there be a Series 3?

Mayor of Kingstown is quite a popular show for Paramount+ – it broke viewership records when it was first released – and generally speaking anything from Taylor Sheridan seems near-guaranteed a long life. Equally, Jeremy Renner’s recent injury and subsequent recovery will no doubt impact his work going forward.

As ever, we’ll update this piece with any and all relevant information as soon as Paramount+ makes it available.

Why should I watch it?

