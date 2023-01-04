The Marvel actor was airlifted to hospital after an accident while ploughing snow

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner has thanked fans for their “kind words” on social media after he was critically injured by a snow plough.

The 51-year-old Hawkeye star shared a photo of his bruised face from his hospital bed two days on from the incident which saw him run over by his own six-tonne snow plough near his home.

Advertisement

Renner was airlifted to hospital on Sunday (1 January) after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries” in an accident near the Mount Rose Highway, which links Lake Tahoe and south Reno, straddling the Nevada-California border.

Jeremy Renner said he was ‘too messed up now to type’ in a post to fans on social media (Photo: Jeremy Renner / Instagram)

Advertisement

Posting a picture of himself on his official Instagram page, he told fans he was “too messed up” to send a longer message. He wrote: “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

At a press conference on Tuesday (3 January), Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said Renner was helping a family member, who had become stuck in heavy snow, when the incident occurred.

Advertisement

Sheriff Balaam said the Sheriff’s office had received a call at 8.55am following reports of a crash involving a SnowCat ploughing machine and a civilian. He told the news conference: “Based on our investigation, Mr Renner’s personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member, had become stuck in the snow near his home.

“Mr Renner went to retrieve his… SnowCat, an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment, weighing at least 14,330 pounds (6.4 tonnes), in an effort to get his vehicle moving.”

Sheriff Balaam said that after successfully freeing his vehicle, Renner had got out to speak with the family member when the SnowCat had begun to roll. Renner had attempted to get back into the machine, at which point he was run over, he said.

Advertisement

The Sheriff added that there were no signs of “any foul play” and that the incident had been a “tragic accident”, before going on to praise Renner, who is an honorary Washoe County Deputy Sheriff, and his “tremendous impact” in the community.

He said: “He’s had a huge impact, not only in this office and helping us with our outreach… but throughout the community he has been very generous. He is one of those individuals that, most of the time you don’t know that he’s doing it, but he has made a tremendous impact on this community.”

Advertisement

Renner is still in intensive care in hospital after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries” but is in a “critical but stable condition” following surgery, his publicist said on Tuesday.

In a statement provided to the PA news agency, his publicist said: “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

The Marvel actor was airlifted to hospital after an accident while ploughing snow (Photo: Getty Images)

Advertisement

The accident came as dozens of people were killed across the US after an arctic blast stirred up heavy winds and snow, trapping some residents inside their homes and cutting off power to tens of thousands of properties. The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada down to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.

Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, previously tweeted about the snow at his US ranch in December, writing: “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke.”

Advertisement

The storm unleashed its full fury on Buffalo, with hurricane-force winds and snow causing whiteout conditions, in what has been branded one of the worst weather-related disasters to hit the western part of New York state.

Other parts of the US have also been hit by the ferocious winter storm, with at least an additional two dozen deaths reported in other parts of the country, and power cuts in communities from Maine to Washington state.

Renner is well-known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has also featured in films including The Hurt Locker, American Hustle, and Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol. He is currently starring in the Paramount+ series The Mayor Of Kingstown.

Advertisement

Marvel co-stars send well-wishes

Renner’s Marvel co-stars have led tributes to the “hard as nails” actor, as he continues to recover from the serious accident.

Advertisement

Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and Paul Bettany, were among those sending well-wishes to the star, who is well-known for playing the bow and arrow wielding Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the MCU, wrote: “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!”, while Evans, star of Captain America added: “Tough as nails. Love you buddy.”

Pratt, who plays Peter Quill in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, said: “Continued prayers your way brutha.” British star Bettany, who portrayed Vision in the MCU, wrote: “Love you mate. Sending you love and healing.”