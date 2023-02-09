The marvel actor broke more than 30 bones during a snow plough accident on New Year’s Day

Evangeline Lilly has described Jeremy Renner’s recovery as a “miracle”.

The Hawkeye actor was involved in a near-fatal snow plough accident on New Year’s Day which saw him “crushed” and airlifted to hospital. Renner was hospitalised for two weeks and was treated for multiple injuries including a collapsed chest and over 30 broken bones.

Following a visit to Renner’s house, Lilly told Access Hollywood “he’s recovered like a mofo”. The actress starred alongside Renner in the 2008 film The Hurt Locker. She plays The Wasp alongside Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) in Marvel’s upcoming Ant Man movie which is due to be released on 17 February.

So, when did Evangeline Lilly visit Jeremy Renner and what has she said about the actor’s recovery? Here’s everything you need to know.

What did Evangeline Lilly say about Jeremy Renner’s recovery?

Lilly shared that she had visited her friend Renner during an interview with Access Hollywood. The actress described his recovery as “a miracle, a straight-up miracle.” Lilly said: “I was just at Jeremy’s house the other night, and he was in a wheelchair. When we made that movie, he was so young and he was full of verve. And I remember just being so impressed by him.”

Evangeline Lilly has described Jeremy Renner’s recovery as a “miracle” (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg)

She described Renner as “brave and strong” and that he had “recovered like a mofo.” Lilly continued: “I walked in his house and got chicken skin, ‘cause I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?’ I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends.”

Lilly also touched on the impact the accident had, she explained: “It was really intense. I mean, he had a near-death experience that was highly traumatic, and he was awake for the whole thing. I’m still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and the things he could hear and the things that he could see.”

What has Jeremy Renner said?

Renner has kept fans updated on his recovery on social media. In a post on Instagram he thanked everyone for “their messages and thoughtfulness” as he continues to recover from a serious snow plough accident. The Hawkeye actor shared a picture from hospital of himself lying in a hospital bed undergoing exercises on his legs. He wrote: “These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.”

What happened to Hawkeye actor?

The actor was involved in an accident leaving him with “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries” near the Mount Rose Highway, which links Lake Tahoe and south Reno, on the Nevada-California border.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam confirmed that Renner had been helping a family member who had been stuck in the snow when the incident happened. He said: “Based on our investigation, Mr Renner’s personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member, had become stuck in the snow near his home. Mr Renner went to retrieve his… SnowCat, an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment, weighing at least 14,330 pounds (6.4 tonnes), in an effort to get his vehicle moving.”

Sheriff Balaam said that after freeing the vehicle, Renner had got out to speak with his family member when his SnowCat snow plough had begun to roll. Renner had attempted to get back into the machine, at which point he was run over.