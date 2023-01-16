The Marvel actor was airlifted to hospital after an accident while ploughing snow

Jeremy Renner has thanked staff at his intensive care unit for “beginning this journey” as he continues to recover from a serious snow plough accident.

The Marvel actor shared a picture from hospital of himself, staff and members of his family on his Instagram story the day before his 52nd birthday earlier this month. In a post, he wrote: “Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey.”

It comes after last week he shared a video of himself being wheeled into a hospital room with an MRI machine last week, and wrote: “I wish you all a special night”.

Renner has posted a series of updates on his Instagram page over the last few weeks sharing his progress while being in hospital, including a video which showed him being treated to a “spa day” by his mum and sister.

In the post, he said: “A ‘not no great’ ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much.” One of his family members was seen in the clip massaging his head.

Jeremy Renner said he was ‘too messed up now to type’ in a post to fans on social media (Photo: Jeremy Renner / Instagram)

Posting a picture of himself on his official Instagram page, he told fans he was “too messed up” to send a longer message. He wrote: “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

What happened to Jeremy Renner?

Renner, known for playing the bow-and-arrow-wielding Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), was admitted to hospital on 1 January after being run over by his own six tonne snow plough.

He was airlifted to hospital after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries” in the accident near the Mount Rose Highway, which links Lake Tahoe and south Reno, straddling the Nevada-California border.

At a press conference on 3 January, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said Renner was helping a family member, who had become stuck in heavy snow, when the incident occurred.

Sheriff Balaam said the Sheriff’s office had received a call at 8.55am following reports of a crash involving a SnowCat ploughing machine and a civilian. He told the news conference: “Based on our investigation, Mr Renner’s personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member, had become stuck in the snow near his home.

“Mr Renner went to retrieve his… SnowCat, an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment, weighing at least 14,330 pounds (6.4 tonnes), in an effort to get his vehicle moving.”

Sheriff Balaam said that after successfully freeing his vehicle, Renner had got out to speak with the family member when the SnowCat had begun to roll. Renner had attempted to get back into the machine, at which point he was run over, he said.

The Sheriff added that there were no signs of “any foul play” and that the incident had been a “tragic accident”, before going on to praise Renner, who is an honorary Washoe County Deputy Sheriff, and his “tremendous impact” in the community.

He said: “He’s had a huge impact, not only in this office and helping us with our outreach… but throughout the community he has been very generous. He is one of those individuals that, most of the time you don’t know that he’s doing it, but he has made a tremendous impact on this community.”

The Marvel actor was airlifted to hospital after an accident while ploughing snow (Photo: Getty Images)

What is known about his injuries?

According to a 911 call log obtained by Fox News Digital, Renner was "completely crushed" underneath the snow plough and had “extreme difficulty” breathing after the accident.

The call log states that he was “bleeding heavily from his head and other unknown injuries”, and the right side of his chest had collapsed and his upper torso was crushed.

A statement from Renner’s publicist on 2 January said: “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, Jan. 2, 2023.

“He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

An inside source told Radar Online that there are serious doubts over whether Renner will “ever be able to walk right again – or at all.” The publication quoted the source as saying: “His loved ones worry the damage was significant enough to prevent him from moving the way he used to – that is if he doesn’t lose the leg altogether.”

It is unclear how long Renner will have to stay in hospital to recover, but his sister Kym Renner recently told People that he is “making positive progress.”

She told the publication: “We are so thrilled with his progress. If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”

Marvel co-stars send well-wishes

Renner’s Marvel co-stars led tributes to the “hard as nails” actor as he continues to recover from the serious accident.

Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and Paul Bettany, were among those sending well-wishes to the star, who is well-known for playing the bow and arrow wielding Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the MCU, wrote: “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!”, while Evans, star of Captain America added: “Tough as nails. Love you buddy.”

Pratt, who plays Peter Quill in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, said: “Continued prayers your way brutha.” British star Bettany, who portrayed Vision in the MCU, wrote: “Love you mate. Sending you love and healing.”

