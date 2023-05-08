Prince William made a touching tribute to his 'pa' King Charles III at the star-studded Windsor Castle coronation concert on Sunday (7 May). The Prince of Wales also gave an emotional nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
It took place just one day after the occasion which saw His Majesty and Queen Camilla crowned at Westminster Abbey in front of 19 million viewers in the UK. It brought the world together in celebration, including members of The Royal Family such as Prince Harry, who quickly had to jet back to the US to attend his son Prince Archie's birthday party.
All of this was despite the rainy weather which battered London on the historic day and led to the scaling back of the much-anticipated Red Arrows flypast. But this did not stop the thousands of parties that lined the streets of Britain over the course of the bank holiday weekend, or the coronation concert which boasted stars like Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.
Yet despite all the celebrities in attendance, the biggest takeaway was what Prince William said in his speech in honour of the new King, which was not the first father-and-son moment on the weekend of the coronation after the pair shared a heartfelt exchange during the ceremony that saw William break tradition.
The Prince of Wales paid tribute to his dad's lifetime accomplishments, including his work with helping young people through the Prince's Trust Awards and his environmental campaigns. He also explained how proud his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, would be of her eldest son officially taking on the reigns as the UK and Commonwealth's new head of state.
Here is what Prince William said at the coronation concert in full.
Prince William said: "Good evening, your Majesties, good evening, Windsor! A huge thank you to everyone for making this such a special evening.
"I want to say a few words about my father and why I believe this weekend is so important, but don't worry, unlike Lionel [Richie], I won't go on all night long. As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future, I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. She would be a very proud mother.
"For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message: service. My father's first words of entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve, because for over 50 years, in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth, and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others—both current and future generations and those whose memory has not been neglected.
"Take the natural world. He warned us of the risks for our planet's health, long before it was an everyday issue. Or the Prince's Trust, has supported over a million young people, many from disadvantaged backgrounds to realise their own missions.
"And perhaps, most importantly, of all, my father has always understood that people of all faiths, all backgrounds, all communities deserve to be celebrated and supported. Pa, we are all so proud of you.
"I also want to express my pride and gratitude to the millions of people who serve—in the forces, in classrooms, hospital wards, and local communities. I wish I could mention you all. Your service inspires us, and tonight, we celebrate you too.
"I commit myself to serve you—King, country, and commonwealth. God save the King."