Former lobbyist and political adviser Derek Draper, who was married to TV presenter Kate Garraway, has died aged 56 after suffering long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus.

A statement from Garraway on Instagram said: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.

“As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

Unfortunately, the last few years of Draper's life were defined by his battles with long-Covid symptoms, after first contracting coronavirus disease in 2020. The impact of Covid on Draper's health was profound, leading to a lengthy hospitalisation and a protracted period of critical illness.

While his struggle with the virus became a focal point for public awareness, highlighting the unpredictable and devastating nature of the disease, it ultimately led to his death aged 56.

But before his life and health took a drastic turn, Draper was a figure deeply enmeshed in the political landscape of the UK, playing a notable role in the sphere of politics. Here is everything you need to know about him.

Who was Derek Draper before Covid?

Draper's career trajectory was marked by his involvement in the Labour Party and his ascent within the political realm. His political journey commenced in the late 1980s and early 1990s when he became known for his affiliation with the party, aligning himself with the Labour movement.

One of Draper's pivotal roles was his involvement as a key aide during the New Labour era under the leadership of Sir Tony Blair, where his expertise and strategic acumen positioned him as an influential figure within the party's inner circle.

His association with New Labour marked a significant period in British politics, characterised by a shift in the Labour Party's ideology towards a more centrist stance.

Draper's prowess in political strategy and communication saw him serve as a close aide to senior Labour figures.

His role within this context was multifaceted, encompassing advisory capacities that involved shaping political narratives, offering counsel on public relations and contributing to the party's overall strategy.

Tributes have poured in for the late husband of Kate Garraway, Chorley born Derek Draper.

However, Draper's tenure within the political sphere was not without controversy. He found himself embroiled in a scandal that led to his resignation from a governmental post in 1998.

The incident, commonly referred to as the "Lobbygate" affair, involved allegations of improper access to government information. This scandal significantly impacted Draper's career and public perception, prompting his departure from the political arena.

But his involvement during this transformative period in British politics left a lasting impression, contributing to the narrative and evolution of the Labour Party's ideology and approach.

Draper's experience and insights into the inner workings of politics, especially during the New Labour era, provided a unique perspective on the evolving landscape of British governance and political strategy.

Following his departure from active political engagement, Draper transitioned into various professional pursuits, diversifying his career beyond the direct realm of politics. He ventured into media consultancy, engaged in academic research, and explored avenues in journalism and public commentary.

Who has paid tribute?

Indeed, former prime minister Sir Tony has led Labour tributes to Draper, describing the one-time political adviser as a ruthless political operative and “an important part of the New Labour story”.

He said: “I am so sad to hear the news about Derek. My heart goes out to Kate and their children William and Darcey. It is extraordinary and remarkable that Derek survived so long after the ravages of Covid.

"And that was in large measure due to the love Derek had for his family and they for him. This also says something very special about Derek. He was a tough, sometimes ruthless political operative, a brilliant adviser and someone you always wanted on your side.

“But underneath that tough exterior he was a loving, kind, generous and good natured man you wanted as a friend. He was an important part of the New Labour story, at the centre of things right at the beginning.

"But most important of all, he was a good colleague and great friend. And we will miss him deeply.”

Another former prime minister, Gordon Brown, wrote on social media: “So sad that after such a brave struggle Derek Draper has lost his life as a result of Covid. I will remember him as brilliant, creative and multitalented, and our thoughts are with Kate, Darcey and Billy.”

Alastair Campbell, a fellow prominent New Labour figure in the 1990s, described Draper as “a huge character”, tweeting: “Very sad to hear the news about Derek Draper. He was a huge character, a giver not a taker, and had so much more to give before Covid took its toll.”

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband said Draper was “someone of deep intelligence, values and wit who was the life and soul of the many worlds he inhabited, including politics”.

The shadow climate minister added on X, formerly Twitter: “I first met Derek 30 years ago and like anyone who met him, I was drawn into his orbit by his charisma and love of life. He was a loyal and good friend to so many.