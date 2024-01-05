Sir Elton John has paid tribute to Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper after the 56-year has died after several years of health complications due to covid

Sir Elton John was amongst the well-known names from the world of entertainment that has paid tribute to Derek Draper, husband of TV presenter Kate Garraway, who has passed away at the age of 56 after several years of health complications due to coronavirus. After Kate Garraway posted the news of his death on her Instagram, Sir Elton John wrote: “So sorry to hear of this news, Kate. Love and thoughts to you and your family x.”

Last year, Kate Garraway and husband Derek Draper went to see Sir Elton John live in concert at London’s 02. When Sir Elton John saw them in the crowd, he dedicated his song, ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me to them.” “I can’t forget, the two people who I am so thrilled are here because they’ve both been through hell over the last two or three years are Kate Garraway and Derek and the kids,” he said.

