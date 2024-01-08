Derek Draper died on Friday January 5 at the age of 56 after battle with complications from Long Covid

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway has shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband Derek Draper on the early morning show.

Draper passed away last week at the age of 56 following complications from Long Covid. He had long battled with health issues after contracting Covid in March 2020.

In a message relayed on the show by Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid, Garraway told viewers: "I'm so lucky to feel connected to you all through these messages at this time when the raw pain of grief can be so isolating. I am certain that it is the support that you have given me and sent to Derek that has sustained us through these tough nearly four years, motivating us to fight on for each other and for those who can't fight for themselves and it will sustain us to continue that fight in the weeks and months and years to come.

She continued: "I look forward to waking up with you very soon again on Good Morning Britain to celebrate life in all its wonder and challenge again. I hope you forgive me for taking some time to be at home. My family is so grateful that we could be with our dearest Derek in his final moments - something not all get to share.

"Maybe you too are going through grief yourself or have done in the past. I send love and support for you too. We are taking time to heal ourselves now that Darcey and Billy know their daddy is at peace and free from pain and struggle. I shall be thinking of you all until we are reunited very soon. In the meantime, hug your loved ones close. All my love, Kate."