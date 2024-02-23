Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ben Shephard shared an emotional goodbye with the Good Morning Britain (GMB) team as he signed off for the last time on Friday (February 23).

The 49-year-old presenter is moving to present This Morning alongside Cat Deeley following the shock departures of presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The host paid tribute to his colleagues and fans alike, explaining, "I can only cope with going to This Morning as GMB is not far away." Videos from a host of famous faces including former footballer Chris Kamara, were sent in to wish him well on his new role.

His fellow presenters also shared emotional tributes, including his “on-screen wife” Kate Garraway, who described him as an "incredible person and an incredible friend".

What did Ben Shephard say on his last day at GMB?

In an emotional last address to his GMB team and fans, Shephard said: "As soon as I get in here, (I know) I’m going to be surrounded by you brilliant, incredible, gorgeous, talented, challenging, chaotic, annoying, fabulous people, that make me better at what I do. It’s not lost on me I wouldn’t be able to do it if you weren’t amazing and hadn’t been such fabulous friends, and colleagues, the extended family here at GMB.

"It’s not just us, we just get to do the glorious bit, when it goes right but the team behind the cameras and everybody, thank you to them and thank you to the viewers as well for trusting me to wake you up in the morning.

"I can only cope with this, and I know I’m going over a bit, because I’m not going very far, these guys are going to carry on doing an incredible job. I’m going to get a lie in … but in a couple of weeks I will be able to welcome you back from the school run … with a cup of tea and Cat next door.

"And I know this lot are going to be doing the best show they can for you as well, so thank you, thank you for making this so special."

What has Chris Kamara said?

Former footballer Chris Kamara, who Shephard worked with on ITV game show Ninja Warrior UK, said his Thursdays and Fridays watching GMB would “never be the same again”.

Describing Shephard as "one of the nicest fellas", he continued: "Without your help and patience I couldn’t have gotten through the podcast that we did together last year." Adding: "We’ve also had some great times on GMB. How can I forget when you caught me without my pants on when we did a zoom call?"

The programme also featured messages from Shephard’s former GMTV colleagues John Stapleton and Fiona Phillips along with former football manager Harry Redknapp, with Phillips sharing she was "wishing you all the very best for your new job."

And Stapleton adding: "It’s 24 years since you walked into that GMTV newsroom and I remember several people saying to me, ‘watch that lad, he’ll go far’. Well, how right they were but not only that, you turned out to be one of the nicest guys we’ve ever worked with. Congratulations, mate."

What has Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins said?

GMB hosts Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins wished Shephard goodbye on social media, and co-host Kate Garraway introduced fellow GMB presenter Andi Peters whom she described as Shephard’s "oldest friend" to say goodbye.

Peters recalled them working on music and interview programme T4 alongside This Morning star Dermot O’Leary. Holding back tears, Peters presented him with a bobble head version of himself for his new dressing room and wished him "good luck".

GMB’s entertainment editor Richard Arnold also paid tribute saying Shephard's "DNA is writ large in my broadcasting experience" and presenting him with a blanket featuring images of Shephard’s face, which had appeared on an episode of Coronation Street. Arnold added: "It’s been wonderful working with you, I love you."

What has Kate Garraway said?

Garraway, who Shephard described as his “on-screen wife”, said his departure was “emotional”, adding: “Ben’s still here, he’s still in the ITV family.”

She also said: “I don’t know, I mean I think it’s a worry. I am not going to say too much because it will make me cry. You’re an incredible person and an incredible friend. You’re an incredible broadcaster and anyone that works with you loves you."

Garraway added: "But I’m going to miss you – it’s been a very long time. I won’t say any more. But, we know that you’re going to be fantastic and we all know that we’re all still going to be in your life as friends, and everybody watching Good Morning Britain will still be in your life because you have that special bond with everybody.”

Why is Ben Shepherd leaving GMB?

Ben Shepherd is leaving GMB to become a presenter on This Morning alongside Cat Deeley. The pair will co-host This Morning from Monday to Thursday, beginning next month, with Alison Hammond and O’Leary continuing to host the Friday edition.

It's not his first time on the This Morning sofa, with both he and Deeley previously presenting This Morning on separate shows, with Deeley co-hosting alongside Rylan Clark in November 2023.