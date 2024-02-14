Watch more of our videos on Shots!

She may not be a household name compared to some of her fellow nominees at this year’s EE BAFTA Film Awards, taking place this Sunday evening; going up against Oscar-winner Emma Stone, “Barbie” actress Margot Robbie and “Maestro” star Carey Mulligan. But given the success Vivian Oparah is having so far with “Rye Lane,” that seems only a matter of time at the moment.

Oparah, a native of Camden who grew up in Tottenham, London, attended The Latymer School, where she pursued A Levels in media, English literature, product design, and biology. Alongside her academic pursuits, she joined the National Youth Theatre, participating in a two-week summer course, which marked her first foray into performing arts,

Her career took a significant turn when she landed her television debut role as Tanya Adeola in the BBC Three Doctor Who spin-off series, “Class,” after deferring her acceptance to UCL. Despite having limited knowledge about the series during auditions, she quickly became immersed in the Doctor Who universe.

Following her stint on “Class,” Oparah garnered recognition as an Emerging Talent at the 2017 Screen Nation Film and Television Awards. She further showcased her acting prowess in the play “An Octoroon” at the Orange Tree Theatre in Richmond, earning a nomination for Best Supporting Female in a Play at the Off West End Theatre Awards.

Oparah reprised her role as Tanya in audio plays by Big Finish and made her feature film debut in “Teen Spirit.” She continued to make various television appearances, including a role in the BBC One miniseries “I May Destroy You” and the BBC Three comedy-drama “Enterprice.”

In 2023, Oparah starred opposite David Jonsson in the romantic comedy “Rye Lane,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to critical acclaim. She also took on a main role in the Sky Max drama “Then You Run” and is set to lead alongside Bilal Hasna in the upcoming Amazon Prime comedy thriller series “Dead Hot.”

What is “Rye Lane” about?

"Rye Lane" follows the chance encounter between Yas and Dom in South London, who bond over shared heartbreak and embark on a quirky adventure together. Dom, recently cheated on by his long-term girlfriend, and Yas, fresh from a breakup with her boyfriend, form an unlikely connection as they navigate the streets of Rye Lane Market.“

“Their journey takes them through emotional highs and lows, from pretending to be a couple at a restaurant to attempting to reclaim Yas's prized possession from her ex's flat. Along the way, they confront their pasts, explore new possibilities, and ultimately discover that love can be found in unexpected places. As they navigate the complexities of modern relationships, Yas and Dom's story unfolds with humour, heart, and a touch of karaoke.”

Has Vivian Oparah been nominated for any awards previously?

Vivian Oparah has received notable recognition for her performance in the film "Rye Lane." At the British Independent Film Awards in 2023, she won the award for Breakthrough Performance, while also earning a nomination for Best Joint Lead Performance, which she shared with David Jonsson.

Her work in the film also earned her nominations for Breakthrough Performer of the Year at the London Critics Circle Film Awards, Outstanding Breakthrough Performance at the Black Reel Awards and Best Screen Couple at the Women Film Critics Circle Awards, again alongside David Jonsson.

What are the current betting odds for Vivian Oparah to win at the BAFTAs 2024?

Vivian Oparah attends the Soho House Awards at DUMBO House on September 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

While Emma Stone is currently running away as the favourite at this year’s BAFTA Film Awards ceremony for the Best Actress award, Vivian Oparah isn’t the outside bet. Oddschecker currently has both Oparah and Margot Robbie at 40/1 favourites to win the award, with the pair of them surpassing the odds for Fantasia Barrino in “The Colour Purple.”

Where can I watch “Rye Lane”

“Rye Lane” is available to stream now on Disney+ in the United Kingdom (subscription required)

When are the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards taking place?