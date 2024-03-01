Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The great hope of the United Kingdom at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden, Olly Alexander, will see the release of his entry “Dizzy” released today for radio play, with the former member of Years & Years set for a sit-down chat later this evening on BBC One.

But this evening’s interview with Graham Norton and the release of the music video for “Dizzy” isn’t the only Eurovision viewing ahead of the weekend, with Rylan Clark and Edsilia Rombley set to host “The Big Eurovision Party,” a gathering of former contestants taking place in Amsterdam.

Known locally as “Het Grote Songfestivalfeest,” the event was first held in 2019 with 31 Eurovision acts from 17 countries participating. After a further two successful events, including a pre-event party in Liverpool last year, the BBC have picked up the rights to the Ziggo Arena event this year.

“The Big Eurovision Party is a celebration of music, energy and excitement as the artists take the stage to perform some of the most memorable songs from the past while Rylan catches up with some of them backstage,” the BBC have revealed in their TV listing of the event. “With performances by Conchita Wurst, Johnny Logan, Käärijä, Måns Zelmerlöw, Cornelia Jakobs, Gjon’s Tears, Alessandra, Rosa Linn and many more, you do not want to miss this party!”

When is “The Big Eurovision Party” on TV?

“The Big Eurovision Party” screens on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday March 1 2024 at 10:55pm, with repeats available on BBC iPlayer shortly after the broadcast.

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 grand final?