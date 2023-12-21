Olly Alexander is pulling away as the bookies' favourite to win the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

The UK is now odds-on favourite to win Eurovision 2024 after it was announced Olly Alexander will be its representative at next year's song contest in Sweden. Alexander is yet to release his song for the annual competition but his popularity as frontman of band Years and Years is enough to convince bookmakers.

According to online betting guide OLBG, the latest Eurovision 2024 betting odds has the UK as the current front-runner with odds of 11/2 and a probability of 15.4%. The 2024 contest will take place in Malmö, Sweden, following the country's victory at the 2023 edition with Loreen's performance of "Tattoo" amassing 583 points.

After finishing second from last at Eurovision 2023, UK viewers will be hoping the UK can remain a frontrunner for the 68th edition of the song contest. Here's the latest Eurovision 2024 betting odds.

Latest Eurovision 2024 betting odds

United Kingdom - 11/2

Israel - 7/1

Ukraine - 7/1

Sweden - 8/

Italy - 8/1

Israel were clear favourites earlier this year for Eurovision with political voting predicted to come into the equation due to the ongoing conflict in the country. However, UK betting sites changed the market around once again after Olly Alexander was confirmed as UK's entry.

Jake Ashton, betting expert at OLBG, said: "Olly Alexander's announcement as the UK's representative for Eurovision has seen their odds drop dramatically to win the whole thing as they now move into favourites."

When is Eurovision Song Contest 2024?