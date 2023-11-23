Eurovision 2024 tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, November 28

Eurovision Song Contest tickets will go on sale next week, it has been announced. Sweden will host the semi-finals and final in 2024 after Loreeen lifted the title in Liverpool in May.

Malmo will be the venue for the contest and it marks 50 years since ABBA wowed the world and won Eurovision. The iconic Mamma Mia group have ruled out a reunion but it promises to be a spectacular occasion.

If you are thinking of packing your bags and jetting off to Sweden for Eurovision, you might be wondering when tickets will be available. Here's all you need to know:

When do tickets for Eurovision 2024 go on sale?

Tickets for Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden will go on sale on Tuesday, November 28 it has been announced. The event is spread out across a week and tickets will be available for all the semi-finals as well as the grand final on Saturday. May 11 2024.

Fans are advised that tickets will go on sale at 10am CET (Central European Time) on November 28. Tickets will be available for the nine Eurovision Song Contest arena shows from Ticketmaster.se.

For those hoping to get tickets, you can set up a Ticketmaster account now, regardless of the country you live in, so you’re ready for the on sale date.

What are the prices?

Eurovision Song Contest has said that prices for the events in Malmo will start at 145 SEK (Swedish Krona) - approximately £11. But for the more highly sought after tickets - like the Grand Final - prices will be higher.

Here's what fans can expect to pay for Eurovision 2024:

First & Second Semi-Final - Evening Preview: 145-795 SEK (£11 - £60)

First & Second Semi-Final - Afternoon Preview: 145-545 SEK (£11 - £41.50)

First & Second Semi-Final - Live Show: 525-2395 SEK (£40 - £182)

Grand Final - Evening Preview: 525-2395 SEK (£40 - £182)

Grand Final - Afternoon Preview: 145-1385 SEK (£11 - £105)

Grand Final - Live Show: 860-3795 SEK (£65 - £290)

Is there a pre-sale?