Sweden wins Eurovision in Liverpool

Liverpool certainly put the party in Eurovision in this year's grand final.

The UK hosted the competition on behalf of the previous winner Ukraine, who were unable to put the song contest on due to the on-going Russian invasion. Sam Ryder finished second in 2022 and Britain were asked to organise the event this year.

It was a night of many memorable performances from the European - and Australian and Israeli - competitors. Sweden's Loreen was the bookies favourite heading into the night, followed by Finland's song Cha Cha Cha.

Sweden led at the halfway point of the results after scoring plenty of twelves from the judges vote. Israel and Italy were in second and third place at this point in the competition.

But the public vote could have changed things up massive? Here's the result:

Who won Eurovision in 2023?

The winner was Sweden.

Who will host Eurovision in 2024?

The winner gets the honour of hosting the song contest next year. It means it will be in Sweden.

What happened on the night?

Princess of Wales features in intro montage

The Princess of Wales was recorded playing the piano earlier this month at Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace said. Kate was shown playing a short instrumental piece lasting around 10 seconds.

The princess was included in an opening montage which also featured last year’s Eurovision winners Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra and runner-up Sam Ryder. The official Twitter account for the Prince and Princess of Wales tweeted: “A #Eurovision surprise A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year’s winning @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool”

Austria start the show

Austrian entry Teya & Salena were the first contestants to perform in the Eurovision final. The duo took to the stage to sing Who The Hell Is Edgar?

France catch the eye with their staiging

French entry La Zarra was the sixth act to perform, wearing a black sparkly full-length dress and circular headpiece. She was elevated above the stage on a platform for song Evidemment.

"All Killer. No Filler"

Host Alesha Dixon referenced the royals in a rap after the sixth song. She said: “Six acts in and the competition is in full swing, what a week it’s been. "All killers, no filler, big up King Charles and Queen Camilla.”

Spain’s entrant Blanca Paloma performed her song Eaea. The singer, wearing white trousers and a red one-shouldered top, was accompanied by dancers in red dresses as smoke filled the stage floor.

Bookies favourite puts on a show

Contest favourite Loreen, who won for Sweden in 2012, performed Tattoo for the Eurovision audience. She wore a flesh-coloured outfit and danced in an illuminated enclosed space on the stage.

Italy’s Marco Mengoni sang Due Vite in the Eurovision final. The performance was the second in the contest for Mengoni, who finished in seventh place in 2013. He wore a silver jewelled vest and leather trousers and sang in front of two dancers who appeared to be bouncing.

Finland impress with Cha Cha Cha

Finland’s Kaarija performed Cha Cha Cha wearing a illuminous green bolero-style jacket with spikes around the neck. The artist is vying with Sweden as favourite in the contest. He began the performance in a wooden crate which he broke his way out of and climbed on top of before being joined by backing dancers in bright pink.

Belgium and Australia brought twists on pop

Australian band Voyager performed Promise, with frontman Danny Estrin arriving on stage in a car. The band wore sequinned suits for the song.

Belgium entrant Gustaph sang Because Of You wearing a white wide-brimmed hat, pink parachute pants and a white blazer. He was joined on stage by a vogueing dancer and three other backing performers.

Ukraine impress as they chase second win in a row

Ukraine entrant Tvorchi performed Heart Of Steel. Members of the audience waved Ukrainian flags as the pair took to the stage.

The electronic duo, whose country won the competition last year but were unable to host due to the Russian invasion, wore black long-sleeved tops with metallic heart detail and wide-legged trousers.

Alessandra performed Queen Of The Kings for Norway. The singer wore a bodysuit and cape with a gold crown-like headpiece.

Croatia bring the weird!

Croatian act Let 3 stripped to their underwear as they performed Mama SC! Lead singer Zoran Prodanovic appeared to rub his crotch after revealing the white Y-fronts and vest underneath his outfit.

Mae Muller performs last

UK were in last position during the live performance round. Mae Muller took to the stage for a playful performance of her track, I Wrote A Song.

The 25-year-old from north London was the 26th and final act to perform for the international voting public. She sung from atop a raised platform wearing a slim, black outfit, flanked by four dancers in sheer, pink tops.

The stage flashed up in pastel colours as she surprised the audience with a rapped section. Afterwards, she said: “Thank you Eurovision. I love you, I love you, I love you.”

Voting lines opened

Following all the acts the voting opened - as public got to have their say on who would win Eurovision. A spectacular interval performance kept audiences entertained as the voters were counted.

Sam Ryder returned to perform

Last year’s UK entrant Sam Ryder performed with dancers wearing prosthetic limbs. Wearing a trademark sequinned jumpsuit, reminiscent of his 2022 Eurovision outfit, he sang new single Mountain after all the countries’ entrants had performed.

A group of dancers all with prosthetic limbs appeared on stage with Ryder and Queen drummer Roger Taylor. The singer was then joined by a troupe of drummers as the stage lit up.

The Liverpool Songbook

Former Eurovision contestants sang Merseyside classics as part of the The Liverpool Songbook performance, showcasing the region’s music. Mahmood, from Italy, began the performance singing John Lennon’s Imagine accompanied with an orchestra, before Israel’s Netta descended from the ceiling singing to Dead Or Alive’s You Spin Me Round (Like A Record).

Iceland’s Dadi Frey performed Atomic Kitten hit Whole Again, with backing dancers wearing jumpers featuring his face and the audience singing along. Cronelia Jakobs sat on a chair with her feet in water to perform I Turn To You by Spice Girl Mel C. Merseyside’s own Sonia, who competed in Eurovision in 1993, entertained with a rendition of her entry Better The Devil You Know after clips of her time in the competition was shown on the big screen. Dutch singer Duncan Laurence then performed Liverpool FC anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone as the crowd waved flags in the air.

He was joined on stage by hosts and performers, while Ukrainian winner Ruslana was shown on the steps of the Golden Gate in Kyiv singing along, joined by people waving the country’s national flag. An audience member was shown in tears as the emotional performance concluded and host Graham Norton said: “A tear in my silly old eye. You don’t see that every day.”

Jury vote

Sweden took a lead after the jury votes were announced. Loreen was ahead of Israel and Italy. Finland were in fourth and Estonia in fifth.

The UK gave its 12 points to Loreen, the Swedish entry. But there was still the public vote to come. Sweden had 340 points at this stage. Atfer the jury vote Mae Muller was in 22nd place with 15 points.

Winner announced after audience vote

The audience vote was announced in ascending order, starting with Germany who were bottom at the end of the jury vote with three points. Loreen was the last to find out what points she got from the public.