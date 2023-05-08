For the curious.
Where will Eurovision be held in 2024? How location is decided - and who is the favourite to host it

Liverpool will host Eurovision in 2023 - but where will it be in 2024?

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago

Liverpool is preparing to throw the best part in Europe as it hosts the Eurovision song contest.

The best musical acts from across the continent - and even beyond - will be descending on the north west on Saturday, 13 May looking to be crowned champions. It is the first time since 1998 that the UK has hosted the competition.

Katrina And The Waves’ victory in 1997 in Dublin saw Eurovision take place in Birmingham the following year. The UK came second in last year’s contest after Ukraine dominated the public vote.

Liverpool was picked as the host city following a nationwide search by the BBC. But how is the host nation decided?

Here is all you need to know:

Who is the host for Eurovision 2024?

The host for the next edition of tournament is currently unknown. It will not be confirmed until after the completion of Eurovision 2023.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Liverpool.

How is the host of Eurovision decided?

The next host of the song contest will be the country that wins the 2023 edition. The host of this year's Eurovision should have been Ukraine but due to the on-going Russian invasion, the UK (who came in second in 2022) were asked to put on the competition.

Liverpool was picked as the city after a search spearheaded by the BBC. Cities across the UK bid to host it and were judged across a range of criteria.

It included a venue capable of accommodating at least 10,000 spectators, a press centre for a maximum of 1,500 journalists, easy access to an international airport, and hotel accommodation for at least 2,000 delegates, journalists, and spectators.

The shortlisted cities included Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Glasgow. It came down to Glasgow and Liverpool with the home of the Beatles being ultimately selected.

It is up to the host country to select the city for the Eurovision song contest.

Who are the favourites for Eurovision 2023?

Sweden are the early favourites with the bookies to win the song contest at Liverpool on Saturday, 13 May. The Scandinavian country are sending artist Loreen who will be performing the song Tattoo.

The other favourites as of 8 May are Finland, France and Spain. Ukraine are fifth in the bookies odds - it would be unlikely that they could host the competition in 2024 unless the war came to an end.

