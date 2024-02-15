Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest hopeful for the United Kingdom, Olly Alexander, will be sitting down with talk show host and voice of the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK, Graham Norton.

The one-and-one chat between the pair will see Alexander, a BRIT and BAFTA award nominee, discuss his feelings about representing the United Kingdom at this year’s event, held in Malmö, Sweden, alongside his experiences within the UK music industry.

The show will also have the bonus of the premiere of Alexander’s music video for “Dizzy,” ahead of the singer’s attempts to reach the same heights that Sam Ryder did at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. That year, the UK came second, losing to Ukraine in an emotional victory for the country.

Due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the decision was made to allow the United Kingdom to host the 2023 event, which took place in Liverpool. While it wasn’t a good night for the UK’s entry, Mae Muller, it was a fantastic night for Sweden’s Loreen who earned the country their seventh Eurovision win. With that victory, they tie with Ireland for the most wins in the competition’s history.

NOVEMBER 20: Olly Alexander of Years & Years poses during HITS Live 2021 at Resorts World Arena on November 20, 2021 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for BAUER)

When is “Eurovision 2024: When Graham meets Olly” on TV?

“Eurovision 2024: Graham meets Olly” airs Friday 1st March at 10:40pm on BBC One and iPlayer

When is the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?