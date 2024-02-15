Eurovision 2024 | Graham Norton to host sit-down interview with UK Eurovision 2024 entrant, Olly Alexander
This year’s Eurovision Song Contest hopeful for the United Kingdom, Olly Alexander, will be sitting down with talk show host and voice of the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK, Graham Norton.
The one-and-one chat between the pair will see Alexander, a BRIT and BAFTA award nominee, discuss his feelings about representing the United Kingdom at this year’s event, held in Malmö, Sweden, alongside his experiences within the UK music industry.
The show will also have the bonus of the premiere of Alexander’s music video for “Dizzy,” ahead of the singer’s attempts to reach the same heights that Sam Ryder did at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. That year, the UK came second, losing to Ukraine in an emotional victory for the country.
Due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the decision was made to allow the United Kingdom to host the 2023 event, which took place in Liverpool. While it wasn’t a good night for the UK’s entry, Mae Muller, it was a fantastic night for Sweden’s Loreen who earned the country their seventh Eurovision win. With that victory, they tie with Ireland for the most wins in the competition’s history.
Alexander is considered to be one of the UK’s most high-profile entries into the Eurovision Song Contest in recent years; formerly a member of the group Years & Years, who earned two UK number-one albums, his foray into acting saw him in the lead role of the Channel 4 series “It’s A Sin.” His portrayal of Ritchie Tozer earned Alexander nominations for a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television and the British Academy Television Award for Best Actor.
When is “Eurovision 2024: When Graham meets Olly” on TV?
“Eurovision 2024: Graham meets Olly” airs Friday 1st March at 10:40pm on BBC One and iPlayer
When is the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?
The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final will be held on May 11th at the Malmö Arena, with Semi-Finals taking place on May 7th and May 9th.
