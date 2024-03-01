Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Martin Lewis has revealed that he will be taking on a new presenting role next week. The Money Saving Expert, 51, recently explained that he will be hosting ITV’s This Morning show alongside Josie Gibson from Monday March 4.

In a post shared on social media platform X Martin wrote: “I've been expert-ing on @thismorning for 21yrs - in recent times usually from home. Well I'm going in on Monday... because having mentioned off-hand to the producers last week that I'd like to present it ONCE (bucket list thing), they said come on and give it a go! No idea if I'll be any good at it, especially the less serious bits, but it'll be fun to try - before the proper new dynamic duo of Ben & Cat get going.”

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martin Lewis has been presenting his own show ‘The Martin Lewis Money Show’ for six seasons so we can be presume he will have a bit of an idea on what he’s doing - hopefully.

ITV bosses recently confirmed that Ben Shepherd and Cat Deeley will be the new permanent hosts of This Morning after both long-running presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby quit the show last year.

Phillip Schofield quit in May 2023 after it was revealed he had been having a consensual affair with a younger male co-worker. Holly Willoughby left in October 2023 after police uncovered a plot to kidnap the star. After a break from TV Holly has since returned to screens hosting Dancing On Ice.

This Morning Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd are set to start work on the series on Monday March 11. Cat Deeley is currently holidaying in Mexico before she starts work. Ben Shepherd is most likely enjoying a bit of time off after he fought back tears during an emotional last day at Good Morning Britain on Friday February 28.