Big Brother fans are already into the swing of the newest celebrity series, with some early favourites rising to the top.

Viewers watched as 12 famous faces entered the famous house on Monday, March 4 alongside special celebrity lodger Sharon Osbourne. While Sharon will only be visiting for a few days, the rest of the cast, which includes former X Factor judge Louis Walsh, ex-This Morning presenter Fern Britton and Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, will be battling to win the series.

Fans have already seen our celebrities settle into the house, with Gary Goldsmith, Kate Middleton's uncle, divulging his thoughts about the royal family, Harry and Meghan and the whereabouts of Kate herself after widespread speculation. Louis Walsh has been no stranger to a name-drop here or there, spilling secrets about Britney Spears, Simon Cowell and Girls Aloud to his fellow housemates so far.

Last night's episode saw Sharon chose Gary as the first celebrity up for eviction, with nominations of the other housemates due to be shown on Thursday night's episode. But while Gary and at least one other celebrity are set to face the public vote first, who is the favourite to win the series?

The latest odds according to Betway are:

Fern Britton 7/2

Bradley Riches 9/2

Ekin-Su Culculoglu 9/2

Colson Smith 6/1

Levi Roots 6/1

David Potts 8/1

Nikita Kuzmin 11/1

Louis Walsh 16/1

Gary Goldsmith 20/1

Marisha Wallace 22/1

Zeze Mills 25/1

Lauren Simon 33/1