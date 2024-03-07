Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kate Middleton's Uncle Gary Goldsmith has shared an update on her ongoing recovery during an episode of Celebrity Big Brother on Wednesday (March 6).

There has been huge speculation about the Princess of Wales's health after she underwent abdominal surgery earlier this year and has been missing from the public eye.

During Wednesday's episode, Goldsmith, who is the younger brother of Kate’s mother Carole Middleton, talked about his niece and the royal family with his fellow Celebrity Big Brother housemates, with Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu asking Goldsmith the question on everyone's lips: "Where’s Kate?"

The Princess of Wales’s uncle revealed that his niece is getting the "best care in the world", explaining he cannot talk more about her wellbeing due to a "code of etiquette". He replied: "Because she doesn’t want to talk about… the last thing I’m going to do is… there’s a kind of code of etiquette. If it’s announced, I’ll give you an opinion."

He continued: "I spoke to her mum, my sister, she’s getting the best care in the world." Adding: "And all the family’s done is put the wagons round and look after family first before anything else. They put a statement out and just said, ‘She’s taking some time to (recuperate) and will see you in Easter’."

Culculoglu asked: "I’ve heard mixed things about Kate and I don’t want to make a comment, but whatever it is, do you want her to come back?” to which he replied: "She’ll be back, of course she will."

Kate Middleton has been spotted near Windsor Castle, according to TMZ

Goldsmith also discussed Kate with fellow housemate, TV presenter Fern Britton, explaining that he did not like people calling her "common".

He explained that his father was a painter and decorator and his mother was an accounts clerk, but claimed that both he and his sister Carole were multimillionaires by the time they were 30. Adding: "So I get a bit narky when they say Kate is common, there’s nothing common about their family."

Speaking about how the Prince of Wales is handling the Duke of Sussex stepping back from the royal family, Goldsmith said: "He’s done an amazing job… in that horrible situation. He’s had an olive branch open every time for Harry to come back and be part of the gang." Adding that the family should "take the titles off" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Is Gary Goldsmith up for eviction?

Goldsmith has been nominated for eviction by X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne after making the "worst first impression". During Wednesday’s episode, she spoke to Kate's uncle about his reasons for entering the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Goldsmith explained: "It does bother me what the public perception of me is – the black sheep of the royal family. I’m a normal bloke. It just so happens that my niece married Will. And I just thought when this opportunity came, I could show people that I’m not that person." Adding: "And I’ve really put myself out there because this isn’t my world. And ultimately, I’m not a celebrity. I don’t want to be a celebrity. I don’t want to go down that path."

Osbourne told him him she did not believe him, saying: "I think you’re insecure." She said she had chosen Goldsmith as she feels he is not comfortable in the house.

She continued: "I think he’s awkward with himself being here too. I mean, it’s very tough for him. He told me about certain things that had happened in his life today and it’s very hard for him, I think he’s brave to have come in here."

Adding: "But I somehow don’t think this is the place for him. He’s just the oddball out from everybody that’s in here. It would be (like) if I went into his world and suddenly plunked myself in the middle of one of his board meetings, I’d probably feel the same. So he’s just a little awkward."

