No sooner had ‘celebrity’ contestants entered the Big Brother house, it seemed that they were up for eviction. The ‘twist’ saw Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh choose Gary Goldsmith, the uncle of Catherine, Princess of Wales, David Potts and Zeze Millz who are all in danger of facing the public vote. It did feel that at one point Sharon Osbourne was going to choose Coronation Street star Colson Smith, but was talked out of it by Louis.

Sharon Osbourne revealed that the reason she had chosen Gary Goldsmith was because he seemed to be ‘very nervous’ and wasn’t ‘comfortable’ in front of the camera. Zeze was picked because she wasn’t ‘giving a sense of who she was,’ whilst Ibiza Weekender star David Potts was chosen because he was ‘trying too hard to be outrageous.’

Sharon soon realises that she might have made a mistake and discusses her choices in the diary room and said, "Who do you put in?!

Although the biggest stars of the show are undoubtedly Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh, the contestant rather than the ‘celebrity’ who has attracted the most interest is Gary Goldsmith. In tonight’s episode, he discussed the royal family with both Sharon and Louis. The first thing Gary told Louis is that Kate is “more beautiful on the inside.”

When Louis asked him later 'Is it difficult for you, being related to famous people?’ Gary replies by saying, “I didn’t vote for it, it happened to me and then suddenly there’s a spotlight on you.” Gary Goldsmith also revealed that he is called ‘buncle,’ and in case you are wondering what a ‘buncle’ is, it’s bad uncle, and according to Gary, “every family has them.”

When quizzed about Catherine, Princess of Wales, Gary Goldsmith revealed that “It’s difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times and she’s got children and I love the fact that she’s putting family first.” He also revealed that he thinks the Prince and Princess of Wales are the ‘saviour of the royal family.’ He also said I think "King Charles has done the most spectacular job." He also gave his thoughts on Prince Harry and said "You can't throw your family under the bus and then expected to be invited round for Christmas dinner." Sharon also said that "Everyone is fed up of them moaning," when it comes to Harry and Meghan. Sharon said that she thinks "Harry is foolish, but not bad."

In the Diary Room, Gary Goldsmith said he would like at some point to be known as the CEO, 'Chief Entertaniment Officer, but said "there is no rush".

In tonight’s episode, the other big revelation came from both Sharon Osbourne and Ekin-Su. Sharon Osbourne revealed that she is moving back to the UK in April and revealed that “I miss it here, very very much and said that she first moved to the States in 1975. When asked about Ozzy, she said that "he is doing ok."

Ekin-Su also spoke to Fern and opened up to her by saying that “People look up to me as this confident person, but I feel like there’s such a vulnerable side that I hide, that I don’t show to the public and it’s usually that side when I go home. I’ll make an appearance and then I’ll go home and I’ll cry.