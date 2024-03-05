Known for her outspoken personality, Sharon Osbourne is a prominent TV personality and music manager. She rose to fame as the wife and manager of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and later gained further recognition as a judge on talent shows such as "The X Factor" and "America's Got Talent." (Picture: AFP via Getty Images)

Celebrity Big Brother star Sharon Osbourne has got the internet in a frenzy over her dramatic weight loss.

Wife of Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon says she has "tried everything" when it comes to losing weight, but has only recently started to find success.

Her weight loss comes after starting to take ozempic, a weight loss drug that has been making headlines over the past year. A number of celebrities have been taking it, including Oprah Winfrey, Amy Schumer and Tracy Morgan.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain in November last year, Osbourne said: "I was just fed up of going back and forth with my weight, constantly like this. I just thought, I’ve tried everything - everything I’ve tried. And so, I thought well, might as well try it (Ozempic) and I did.

"I could do with putting on a few pounds, but at this point, the way my body is, it’s not listening. It’s staying where it is.

"I don’t think it’s for teenagers at all. I’m scared for like 16-20 year olds, because it’s easy to say, ‘This is it, I can eat what I want. I keep taking this injection and I’m like this' and I just think it needs to be in the hands of older people that totally understand there could be side effects to this."

Since taking ozempic, Osbourne has lost 42lbs.

The Osbournes keep it in the family

In an interview with E! News last month, daughter Kelly Osbourne revealed she has also been taking ozempic, which is intended to treat type 2 diabetes.

She said: "It's amazing - there are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out? People hate on it because they want to do it and the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or p***** off that they can't afford it.

"Unfortunately, right now it's something that is very expensive, but it eventually won't be because it actually works."

What does Ozzy think?

Ozzy Osbourne, now 75, has had his fair share of health complications too.

The Crazy Train singer has privately voiced his concerns about ozempic to his family, which Sharon disclosed to ITV.

She said: "He [Ozzy] doesn't like it. He’s scared - he thinks that something’s going to happen to me.

"[He thinks[ ‘This is it. There’s nothing’s perfect. If you’ve got skinny, then something else is gonna happen.'"

Has Sharon Osbourne had plastic surgery?

In her 2013 autobiography, titled Unbreakable, Sharon Osbourne revealed that she had undergone "several" cosmetic surgeries between 1987 and 2002. The first and last procedures in this timeframe were facelifts.