Fern is a television presenter and author, best known for co-presenting Breakfast Time back in the 80s. She also presented This Morning for six years. (Picture: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

TV presenter Fern Britton has spoken openly about her recent health problems - as she is rumoured to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house.

But the TV star has been through a fair bit of health trouble recently, with both arthritis and sepsis to contend with.

Towards the end of last year, Britton underwent major surgery on her shoulder as a result of her chronic arthritis. In the build-up to her operation at St Michael's Hospital in Cornwall, she had been in "constant pain".

Posting on Instagram after her operation, she said: "Shoulder replacement done and a success. I can't thank the staff enough. Such care and kindness.

"I'm very lucky. If you're in a similar situation, I send my love."

Following her surgery, the presenter used a walking stick for a short time. But this wasn't the first time Britton had been forced to contend with a serious health condition - in 2016, the TV presenter almost died from sepsis.

In an interview with the Mirror at the time, she said: "I started to have immense pain. So much so that my daughter called 999 and I’ll be honest - I genuinely knew I was dying.