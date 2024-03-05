Celebrity Big Brother 2024: Who is Zeze Millz? What is she famous for and how old is she?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Celebrity Big Brother is back with a whole host of celebrities joining this year's lineup. Fans were thrilled to see Sharon Osbourne reunite with pal Louis Walsh on Monday night. The pair caused chaos when they were judges on X-Factor and viewers will be hoping that they will bring the same drama to this reality TV show.
AJ Odudu and Will Best host the new TV series which saw lesser known stars such as David Potts and Zeze Millz enter the house. Following last night’s episode Sharon and Louis felt David, Zeze and Gary Goldsmith didn’t make the best first impression. The duo put all three of them in a ‘ring of fire’ and one of them will be the first person to be evicted from the house. We take a closer look at Zeze and find out everything you need to know about the ‘television presenter’.
Who is Zeze Millz and what is she famous for?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Zeze Wilks - real name - Zalika Kamilah Miller - is best known for hosting her television series ‘The Zeze Millz Show’ on YouTube. The 34-year-old launched the series in 2018 which sees her interview guests primarily from the Black British music industry. Her guests have included N-Dubz, Akon and Big Narstie. Zeze currently co-hosts podcast the +44 Podcast alongside David "Sideman" Whitely.
The TV star has fronted shows including Channel 4 including ‘Unapologetic’ and ‘Young, Black and Right-Wing’. As well as starring in Celebs Cooking School. Zeze Millz played herself in the film ‘Boxing Day’ (2021) which starred Little Mix singer Leigh-Ann Pinnock.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion and beauty you can follow Natalie Dixon on X (Twitter) here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.