Tonight sees Celebrity Big Brother return to our screens for the first time in six years. The Big Brother house - so often home to complaints and controversy - will open its doors once again, welcoming a host of names from the world of TV, film, music and more.

Earlier, a ‘leaked’ list of names reportedly making their way into the house on new TV home ITV was published, sending BB fans into a speculation frenzy ahead of tonight’s show, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

So, in honour of another legendary screen name in the news today - Tony Green - settle up and settle in for the start of the latest chapter in the ofttimes chequered story of the UK’s first reality TV show.

Here, we’ll bring you the names of those making their way across the Big Brother threshold to untold drama that lies ahead.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 housemates

The highly anticipate series is set to running for three weeks. There will be six episodes per week, airing Sunday to Friday at 9pm. The celebrity housemates who make it to the end will be in the house for a total of 19 days. The launch show (March 4) sees the celebs making their arrival and meeting fellow contestants.

We'll add the names of the celebrities starring in this year's show as they make their grand entrance into the house.

Sharon Osbourne

A contestant with reality TV experience - former X-Factor judge Sharon Osbourne was the first celebrity to enter the Big Brother house. However, that will also not be a novelty, having been followed for MTV series The Osbournes for a number of years, alongside hubby Ozzy and children Jack and Kelly.

Chatting to AJ Odudu and Will Best she was welcomed onto the show to a chorus of "Sharon, Sharon, Sharon" from the crowd. On entering the house, Sharon was asked if she would behave - to which she answered, "No". She was then given a 'secret mission', asked to select three contestants to enter the 'danger zone', choosing one person tomorrow to automatically face the public vote.

Louis Walsh

Sharon's fellow X-Factor judge, Louis Walsh, was next up. After more than 10 years judging others on the infamous reality music show, Walsh is confirmed as facing the judgement of Celebrity Big Brother viewers in the iconic house. The outspoken Irishman, who was the man who put Boyzone together before mentoring the likes of JLS on X-Factor, will be hoping none of his rejected pop wannabes will get on the phone in this series…

Before entering the house, Louis revealed he was hoping "Mrs O" would protect him in the house. Before stepping inside, AJ announced: "We don't like him, we love him!"

Upon entering the house, Louis was asked to join Sharon in her 'secret mission'. They were then invited in to their 'secret lair'.

Nikita Kuzmin

Third to enter the house was a favourite on the Strictly dancefloor, professional hotstepper Nikita - hoping to waltz off with the win. The 26-year-old, who hails from Ukraine, has danced alongside the likes of Tilly Ramsay since joining the BBC show in 2021.

As he stepped inside, with Sharon and Louis hidden away, Nikita thought he was the first to enter the house. However, he was being watched by the X-Factor pair who described him as 'very pretty'.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu