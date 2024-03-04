Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrity Big Brother launches on Monday evening from 9pm on ITV1 with a brand new set of celebrities heading into the house. The rumour mill has been working overtime with former Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, TV presenter Fern Britton and Irish music manager Louis Walsh all meant to be appearing in the show. Sharon Osbourne has reportedly been paid £500,000 to appear in the show for just five days.

The CBB series has given us plenty of shocking TV moments over the years. From Vanessa Feltz having a meltdown in series one, George Galloway pretending to be a cat (S4) to Tiffany Pollard mistakenly thinking David Gest was dead (S7).

Celebrity Big Brother has also seen a lot of controversy in the past with shocking moments that have caused viewers to complain to Ofcom. These are the top three most complained about CBB moments ever.

Jade Goody race row series 5 - 40,000 Ofcom complaints

The late Jade Goody (mother of Bobby Brazier), first appeared in the regular version of Big Brother in season three. Following a successful career in TV and launching many products, after leaving the show, Jade was asked to take part in the celebrity version in 2007.

Along with fellow housemates S Club’s Jo O’Meara and glamour model Danielle Lloyd, the three of them were accused of racism, xenophobia and bullying after comments made about Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. Following an argument Jade Goody referred to the actress as “Shilpa Poppadom”. Danielle and Jo also made comments about the actress.

Jade Goody was evicted from the house and all three women apologised after leaving. Jade donated her fee to charity and appeared on the Indian version of Big Brother ‘Bigg Boss’ when she found out she had cancer. Jade Goody passed away in 2009 after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Roxanne Pallet and Ryan Thomas ‘Punchgate’ series 22 - 25,327 Ofcom complaints

The second most complained about CBB moment was when Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallet accused Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas of punching her in the arm.

The incident happened when Roxanne asked Ryan if he needed any laundry doing and he responded to her by playfully pretending to punch her by shadow boxing. After laughing off the moment, Roxanne then went to the diary room to complain.

She accused Ryan of punching her in the arm “like a boxer punches a bag.” Ryan explained to the housemates that he hadn’t touched her but things got worse when Roxanne said she would feel uncomfortable sleeping in the same room as him.

After leaving the show, Roxanne Pallet admitted to CBB presenter Emma Willis that she got the situation ”massively wrong”. Roxanne has since relocated to the US whilst Ryan Thomas who went on to win the CBB series and has just made it through to the Dancing on Ice final 2024.

Coolio misogynistic and bullying behaviour series 6 - 500 Ofcom complaints

American rapper Coolio - real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr - appeared on season six of Celebrity Big Brother. The Gangster’s Paradise singer caused controversy after people complained about his misogynistic and bullying behaviour. Ofcom received over 500 complaints from viewers after his constant verbal aggression towards female housemates and making them cry.